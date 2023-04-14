Sierra Leone: SLPP Washington Metro Chapter Donates U.S.$40 000 Towards Elections

The ruling Sierra Leone Peoples Party North America (SLPPNA), Washington DC Metro Chapter, on Sunday, April 9, presented a check of 40, 000.00 United States Dollars to the Regional Chairman,Desmond Pessima as part of their contribution towards the re-election of President Julius Maada Bio.

Washington DC Metro Chapter Chairperson, Fatmata Wurie, acknowledged the efforts of her Executive, 2023 Election Committee and chapter members for their relentless support to SLPP party.

All major players, including the Fundraising Committee, Election Committee and other executive members graced the presentation of the check to the regional chairman.

"Ladies and gentlemen, your positive efforts and thinking about the re-election of our talk-and-do President Julius Maada Bio have yielded a huge success," remarked chairman Wurie.

Team Washington had donated over $1000 to the SLPPNA as part of its fundraising efforts in raising funds for the re-election of President Julius Maada Bio.

In his response, regional chairman Desmond Pessima thanked SLPP Washington Metro Chapter for such a singular, but historic donation towards the re-election of President Julius Maada Bio come June 24, 2023.

He echoed the hopes and aspirations of President Bio concerning his re-election come June 24,2023.

He said President Bio has categorically informed the ranks and files of SLPP that he heavily relies on his people, including the Diasporans for his re-election .

The regional chairman also informed his audience that President Bio has told all and sundry that he will not take a single dime from the national account for his re-election effort .

Chairman Desmond Pessima expressed his profound appreciation to Team Washington for such a lump sum towards the re-election of President Julius Maada Bio .

The regional chairman thanked his wife,Rachael Desmond Pessima, for her continuous support towards him in ensuring that the re-election of President Bio goes as planned and without any run-off .

The regional chairman recalls the previous role played by the chapter during the era of late President Ahmed Tejan Kabba and Solomon Berewah.

"Washington, your effort will never go unrecognised, unappreciated or unrecorded, as long as I am your chairman for SLPPNA region. You have loudly answered the call of President Bio and this will go down in history," he said.