Ghana: Maiden 'Aboakyer Festival Cycling Race' Launched

The maiden edition of the 'Aboakyer Festival Cycling Race' was yesterday launched in Accra as part of activities to celebrate this year's Aboakyer festival for the people of Winneba in the Central region.

It would also be held under the auspices of the Efutu Traditional Council, the National Sports College(NSC), Winneba and the Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF).

The event, set for Saturday April 29, would see over 100 cyclists from across the country participating.

Launching the event, the Omanhene of the Efutu Traditional Council, Neenyi Ghartey VII, saidhe was pleased to witness the first cycling event related to the festival.

He said the festival was very athletic in nature as people run around and the symbolic catching of antelope(Aboakyer) also signified a sporting event.

The Director General of the National Sports Authority(NSA), Prof. Peter Twumasi, said the sporting elements within the festival cannot be underestimated as it represented Ghana's version of hunting sports.

As done globally, he said, Ghana could take advantage of the festival to make hunting sports part of the sporting disciplines under the NSA to be promoted on the national level.

"It is unfortunate that the hunting sports has not been accepted as one of the sports associations in Ghana but we need to take advantage of this to formally adopt it and promote same on the national level," he said.

He said, hunting sports would make the youth conscious and courageous and encouraged organisers to promote the event and make it attractive for all.

The General Secretary of the GCF, Mr Mohammed Shaaban said there would be cash prizes, jerseys and other attractive souvenirs for cyclists.

He explained that, there would be three jerseys at stake - the NSC Jersey, the Visit to Winneba Jersey and the Aboakyer Jersey (ultimate jersey).

So far, he said over 30 cyclists have registered for the 90km road and criteria race in Winneba.