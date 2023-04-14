Africa: Ghana Armwrestling Ranked 2nd in Ghana, Africa

Armwrestling has been ranked second in Ghana by Global Sports Ranking which pegged boxing at the top of its ranking.

The global ranking has also elevated the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) to 29th in world armwrestling.

Ghana armwrestling has been second on the African continent, sitting comfortably behind perennial winners Egypt who are ranked 13th globally with four stars.

A statement from the GAF said the Golden Arms, Ghana's national armwrestling team with a record 137 medals since 2017 are ranked 29th globally, ahead of Great Britain, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Argentina and Canada.

Other African nations who have been ranked among the top 50 global nations are Nigeria (33rd) and Cameroon (39).

In Ghana, armwrestling was ranked second among over 50 sports disciplines for its activities, creation of competitions and promotion of the sport.

GAF, led by its President, Mr Charles Osei Asibey, has led the drive to improve the popularity of the sport in Ghana, securing sponsorships for events including the HD+ Kids Armwrestling competition for Junior and Senior High Schools, National Championship, events for tertiary institutions, communities, training of trainers and the hosting of the Africa Championship.

He disclosed that his outfit had targeted to reach out to 15,000 Junior and Senior High School students as season II of the HD+ Kids Armwrestling challenge gathers momentum.

In 2023, GAF has lined-up five championships including the Kids Armwrestling, the President's Battle, Tertiary Challenge, the Showdown, National, Africa and World Championship on the annual calendar.