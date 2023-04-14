Ghana: Duker Leads NPP Health Walk to Commemorate Easter

Tarkwa — The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tarkwa-Nsuaem in the Western region, Mr George Mireku Duker, on Easter Monday led hundreds of New Patriotic Party (NPP) faithful on a health walk within the Tarkwa municipality.

Clad in party 'T' shirts, amidst vuvuzela sounds and brass band music, participants began the three-hour walk from Akyempim through Efuanta, TARSCO, UMaT Junction, Railway Station, Post Office, Police Station, T&A Park, Market Circle and ended at the Cyanide astro turf.

In a football competition, Cyanide zone won the trophy with a cash prize of GHȻ3,000 while Simpa zone received a trophy and GHȻ 2,000.

The yearly event was to promote health and also unify the NPP in Tarkwa-Nsuaem and beyond.

The Western regional NPP Chairman, Francis Ndedesia and Western regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah joined Mr Duker onthe walk.

Addressing the participants, Mr Duker said, the exercise was to promote the health of the party and energise supporters ahead of the 2024 campaigns and elections.

Mr Duker thanked the participants for "the overwhelming show of love" by the participants drawn from areas including Tarkwa, Esuoso, Adieyie and Bonsa and Bonsawere areas.

Mr Ndedesia maintained that the NPP would definitely break the eight, but, however, added,"We need to work hard."

Mr Darko- Mensah noted that, despite the financial crunch in the country, the Tarkwa -Takoradi highway and the T&A Park projects, were progressing steadily.