Ghana: Obuasi Assembly Pledges Support for C'nity Self-Help Projects

The Obuasi Municipal Assembly has pledged to support communities that initiate self-help projects to ameliorate the plight of people in the Municipality.

It noted that it had put in place measures to sustain such initiatives and also encourage other communities to engage in such projects to attract investment to the area.

"Self-help projects are catalysts for accelerated growth and development at the grassroots to complement the assembly's efforts in ensuring equal distribution of infrastructural projects where the members of the community identify a need and mobilise resources to start for the assembly to assist and support with technical advice, equipment, and others," the assembly assured.

Elijah Adansi-Bonah, the Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi, revealed that the assembly had put in place measures to support and assist community self-initiated projects.

Delivering his sessional address at a General Assembly Meeting at Obuasi, he underscored the need for communities to adopt the concept and promised them of the assembly's commitment, dedication and determination to support such initiatives.

Mr Adansi-Bonah told the meeting that the assembly exceeded its projected Internally Generated Fund while the assembly projected to collect GH¢5,050,086 in 2022, it exceeded the revenue target by 11.72 per cent by raking in GH¢5,642,060.53.

He attributed it to the improvement in revenue performance and the pro-activeness of the fund's technical committee of the assembly which he headed by sealing loopholes hampering the efficient and effective collection of revenue.

"We applaud the efforts made by AngloGold Ashanti in collaborating with the assembly, to access data and information of subcontractors working under the mining company which has enabled the assembly to issue business operating permits to them which has contributed to the surge in revenue.

"The assembly entered Memorandum of Understanding with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), to officially hand over KNUST-Obuasi campus facilities to the University.

"Established in 2019 with 300 students, the University can now boast over 2000 students, the assembly has released a 50-acre land at Nhyiaeso, a suburb of Obuasi to the KNUST-Obuasi campus for future expansion.

"The assembly, in its resolve to promote quality education of school children in a serene environment, has initiated processes to procure study desks with metal frames to support and assist public schools in the municipality," MrAdansi-Bonah disclosed.

He intimated that though his administration had been hit with several challenges, it had been able to forge ahead and surmounted all the challenges culminating in the municipality heading towards the right direction and appealed for support and assistance from residents for the assembly to effectively and efficiently deliver on its mandate.