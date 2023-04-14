Nigeria: Water Shortage Looms As Trailer Damages Pipes in Lagos Community

Some parts of Lagos are expected to experience water disruption following a trailer accident which occurred at Ogudu under-bridge, destroying properties worth millions of naira.

The incident, City & Crime gathered, recorded no human casualty, but damaged water pipe, equipment and other valuable assets supplying water to Ogudu area and its environs of the state.

This has resulted in heavy wastage of water in the community and beyond, as the entire area was heavily flooded.

Officials of the Lagos State Water Corporation (LWC) have been deployed to stop the water wastage while efforts are being made to fix the damaged pipes.

The LWC Managing Director/CEO, Engr Muminu Adekunle Badmus, who confirmed the development, assured the residents of the area of quick intervention to prevent further water wastage and ensure quick restoration of potable water supply to the affected areas.

Spokesman of the corporation, Anifowoshe Rasaq, quoted the MD in a statement made available to our correspondent that, "Our experienced and dedicated staff have been alerted and sent to the area for timely arrest of the burst and to restore water supply.

"Also, the driver and his vehicle are currently detained at the police station for necessary investigation on the cause of the accident," the MD stated.

Following this development, LWC has urged the state residents to always report burst pipes, leakages and any act of vandalism to the Corporation's dedicated numbers.

Our correspondent reports that the water supply situation has improved in the state, as LWC commenced the test running of the Adiyan and Iju Waterworks after completion of the intervention/rehabilitation works embarked upon by the state government.