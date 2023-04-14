Ghana: Maiden Aboakyer Festival Cycling Championship Launched

14 April 2023
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Emmanuel Ashong

The maiden Aboakyer festival cycling championship is scheduled to come off on 29th April, 2023.

The event which is jointly organised by the Ghana Cycling Federation and traditional authorities of the Efutu Traditional area is expected to host hundreds of professional and nonprofessional cyclists across the country.

The general secretary of the Ghana Cycling Federation, Mohammed Shaban, announced this at the media launch of the Aboakyer Cycling Championship in Accra.

He disclosed that cyclists would start from Accra Sports stadium and end at Winneba (Central Region) on the day of the event.

He expressed gratitude to the traditional authorities of the Efutu Traditional area for embracing the idea of adding cycling to the sporting activities earmarked for the festival.

The Paramount Chief of the Efutu Traditional area, Nana Neenyi Ghartey IV expressed joy at the collaboration between both parties, saying "the event would help the youth of the area in diverse ways,".

"The Aboakyer is a full sports which has transformed the various Asafo groups made up of young men in the Efutu Traditional area over the years and this would be a great addition," he added.

Aboakyer is an annual festival celebrated by the people of Efutu (Winneba) in the Central Region.

