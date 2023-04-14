Ghana: Stop Others' Use of Military Accoutrements Now

It has now emerged that some members of the taskforce of the Ga South Municipal Assembly in Accra wear military accoutrements to perform their duties.

A member of the taskforce who pleaded anonymity has, however, disclosed he, and, for that matter, other members choose to use the military accoutrements at their own will.

This admission may suggest that the taskforce members do not know they are acting against the law banning non-members of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to use such military accoutrements.

It also gives a hint that they may be aware but believe that the law would not be applied against them because they are doing the semblance of security job.

The whole thing becomes more intriguing when viewed against the background that these taskforce members work with actual members of the GAF, soldiers attached to the assembly, who look on unconcerned while the taskforce members violate the law consciously or unconsciously.

It is very difficult to understand the failure of the soldiers to call the taskforce members to order.

The other interesting bit of the story is that the whole Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ga South, Mr Joseph Nyarni Stephen, claims he is not aware some members of the Assembly's taskforce wear military accoutrements to discharge their duties.

It seems the MCE made this statement to escape blame but he has given himself out as someone who does not care about some of the happenings in his office and this is a serious indictment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

We will not conjecture that yesterday was the first time the taskforce members wore the military accoutrements.

The heads of departments of the assembly, particularly the one in charge of the taskforce, cannot escape blame either.

It is the case that either they are ignorant of the law banning the use of military accoutrements or they think their state power and authority can save them from any blame or sanction.

This shows how some public officials abuse the power given them by the state.

The wearing of military accoutrements by taskforces of the various district assemblies, private security personnel and other such personnel should cease forthwith and the military high command should ensure this.

The public must know the difference between who a true soldier and other security person is by their outfits.

This is important because non-members of the GAF can use military accoutrements to harass members of the public to tarnish the image of GAF.

We already know how ruthless some of these assembly taskforce members are even without wearing military uniforms, so we can image the threats and 'hostility' once they are posing as soldiers.

We wish to state that we appreciate the assistance the state security institutions give to security personnel of both public and private organisations.

However, the state institutions, particularly the police and the military, should make those they choose to work with know their limit and operate within bounds.

And this they should do with all the immediacy or urgency because when the unexpected happens, they cannot escape blame.