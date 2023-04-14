Ghana: 2 Companies Sign Pact to Provide 100 Percent Mobile Coverage in Ghana

Lynk Global, Inc. (Lynk), the world's leading satellite-direct-to-stan

dard-phone telecoms company, says it has signed its second commercial contract with Telecel Group in Africa to provide services to Vodafone Ghana's subscribers.

This new contract will provide mobile coverage to 100 per cent of Ghana's population of 31 million using Lynk's "cell-towers-in-space".

Charles Miller, CEO of Lynk, in a statement issued in Accra yesterday, said, "This agreement extends Lynk's leadership in the satellite-direct-to-standard-phone category in Africa, and is an important milestone as interest in the category continues to heat up. Lynk remains the only patent, proven and commercially-licensed company for satellite-direct-to-standard-phone technology anywhere in the world".

Lynk's "cell-towers-in-space" will enable Telecel Group to offer ubiquitous geographic coverage to over 6 million Vodafone Ghana subscribers and will be utilised for extending rural coverage, including Maritime Economic Zone, as a backup to ensure service resilience, continuity of IoT devices, and as a terrestrial tower replacement for underperforming (economical or technical) towers.

"We are excited at the possibilities this partnership brings to the country. It provides the unique opportunity to connect everyone everywhere and accelerates the benefits that connectivity offers in health, education, and job creation, especially for our women and youth," Patricia Obo-Nai, CEO of Vodafone Ghana, said.

Following the takeover of its majority shares by Telecel Group, Vodafone Ghana has leveraged the partnership between Lynk and Telecel Group to provide innovative services and widespread mobile coverage across Ghana's rural areas.