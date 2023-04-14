Ghana: 2 Companies Sign Pact to Provide 100 Percent Mobile Coverage in Ghana

14 April 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Lynk Global, Inc. (Lynk), the world's leading satellite-direct-to-stan

dard-phone telecoms company, says it has signed its second commercial contract with Telecel Group in Africa to provide services to Vodafone Ghana's subscribers.

This new contract will provide mobile coverage to 100 per cent of Ghana's population of 31 million using Lynk's "cell-towers-in-space".

Charles Miller, CEO of Lynk, in a statement issued in Accra yesterday, said, "This agreement extends Lynk's leadership in the satellite-direct-to-standard-phone category in Africa, and is an important milestone as interest in the category continues to heat up. Lynk remains the only patent, proven and commercially-licensed company for satellite-direct-to-standard-phone technology anywhere in the world".

Lynk's "cell-towers-in-space" will enable Telecel Group to offer ubiquitous geographic coverage to over 6 million Vodafone Ghana subscribers and will be utilised for extending rural coverage, including Maritime Economic Zone, as a backup to ensure service resilience, continuity of IoT devices, and as a terrestrial tower replacement for underperforming (economical or technical) towers.

"We are excited at the possibilities this partnership brings to the country. It provides the unique opportunity to connect everyone everywhere and accelerates the benefits that connectivity offers in health, education, and job creation, especially for our women and youth," Patricia Obo-Nai, CEO of Vodafone Ghana, said.

Following the takeover of its majority shares by Telecel Group, Vodafone Ghana has leveraged the partnership between Lynk and Telecel Group to provide innovative services and widespread mobile coverage across Ghana's rural areas.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.