Ghana: 'Infinix Ghana Poised to Make Significant Impact in Mobile Phone Industry'

Infinix Ghana, a smartphone company, says it remains poised to making a significant impact in the lives of young people in communities and the mobile phone industry.

"We believe in empowering young people who are the future leaders with the knowledge and skills they need through cutting-edge technology that is both trendy and affordable," Brands Manager of Infinix Ghana, Madam Amy Li, said at the launch of the new Infinix Hot 30 smartphone held in Accra last week.

According to her, empowering young people with cutting-edge technology was among a host of plans they have in place to help them face the future confidently and to lead fulfilling and productive lives.

"We firmly believe that education is a fundamental right for every child, and we are committed to playing our part in ensuring that young people who seek to have access to quality education have it through a cutting-edge technology that is both trendy and affordable," she said.

She revealed that they recently refurbished two Senior High Schools libraries at the Accra High Senior High School and Kinbu Senior High School, a move she noted was part of the company's effort to empower young people of these schools to broaden their horizons while promoting education.

Aside from this, Madam Li said in line with the technological demand of the present day, Infinix Ghana was further committed to making technology accessible to everyone, with a primary focus on the youth, whom they seek to equip with the tools they need to succeed in the present and future.

"It is in this light that Infinix Ghana has introduced the Infinix Hot 30 smartphone, a product line under the popular Hot series which promises to captivate consumers with its upgraded features and sleek design," she said.

The Hot 30 smartphone has undergone significant upgrades, from its processor, vivid high-definition screens, lightning-fast charging capability, ample memory and video features.

These upgrades have taken the mobile gaming experience to another level, making it a perfect device for anyone who is looking for a top-of-the-line smartphone, Madam Li added.

Marketing Manager at Infinix Ghana, James Attah Mensah, revealed brand collaboration between Infinix and MTN, where MTN would be giving every customer who purchases the Hot 30 smartphone free data for the whole year, emphasising that the target audience for the Hot 30 smartphone was mainly the youth.