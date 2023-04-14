Ghana: Shai Queenmothers Hold Youth Soccer Tourney

The Hiomeh Shai Queenmothers, led by Nana Dr Korlekwor Korli Yohi III, have organised a Youth Unity Soccer Tournament in Agomeda in the Shai Osu-Doku District in the Greater Accra region of Ghana.

The tournament was to promote unity and peace among the residents of Agomeda and surrounding communities.

It also served as a platform for the youth to engage with their leaders to discuss the best ways to bring about growth and development in the community.

According to the Queenmothers, the area, for more than a decade had been confronted with divisions among residents due to chieftaincy disputes and other social issues to which all efforts were being made to resolve.

Nana Dr Korli Yohi III said: "We chose soccer for this intervention because it is a unique and important catalyst that helps to bring people together, both across and within societies. Whenever soccer is being played people put their differences behind them and go all out to interact either as fans or as players for the sake of their teams."

Additionally, we planned this programme during this special season of Easter to emphasise the need for peaceful co-existence among community members as exemplified by our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ," she said.

The event drew four male teams and two female teams from the community.

The male teams included Amukope FC, Kpakpladji Young FC, Ologotsowe FC and Market Area FC.

Prizes such as trophies, footballs, jerseys, medals, certificates and soft drinks were presented to the participating teams as well as individuals who distinguished themselves during the games.

The organisers expressed gratitude to their sponsors namely Horizon Insurance Brokers Limited, Ghana Prisons Service and the media.