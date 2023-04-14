Ghana: Adequate Support Will Black Be Given to Meteors - GFA Gen. SEC.

The Ghana Football Association's (GFA) General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo, says the FA will commit the needed resources to aid the Black Meteors preparations for the U-23 AFCON tournament in Morocco in June.

The team, led by Head Coach, Ibrahim Tanko, aims to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games next year after a 19 years hiatus.

Speaking to Citi Sports, Mr Prosper Harrison Addo expressed the association's determination to support the team in achieving their objective.

"That is the agenda; we want to qualify for the Paris Olympic Games next year. So the technical team, the FA and everybody is geared up in terms of the preparations to ensure that we present a good team.

"We want to give them good preparations so that they will be in a good position to compete with the rest of Africa.

Three full slots are available for Africa at the Olympics, and the other is the 50/50 slot, so we want to take one of the slots for the Olympic Games.

We must be ready to do that. Immediately we qualified for the tournament in Morocco, we'll begin preparations for the Black Meteors.

The coaches are monitoring the players for us to get the best for the tournament.

Engagement with the clubs is one other thing we are looking at so we can have the best of preparations."

The Black Meteors missed out on the last edition of the Olympic games following the loss to South Africa on penalties in the bronze match play-offs of the 2019 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations held in Egypt.

The 2023 U-23 AFCON would be the fourth edition and will be hosted by Morocco between June 24 and July 8, 2023.