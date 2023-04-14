Ghana: Shai-Osudoku MP Implores Delegates to Retain Her Through Primaries

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Shai-Osudoku Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Linda Akweley Ocloo, has implored delegates of the party to vote her back as their candidate to continue her good work.

She indicated that she believed in a democracy that did not resort to insults, mudslinging, threats and attacks but matured and principled devoid of threats, attacks, insults and propaganda against innocent persons to deceive the electorates for votes.

"I believe in a democracy that does not resort to propaganda, insults and attacks because our democracy must thrive on maturity and principles so as to avoid politics of threats, attacks and propaganda against innocent persons just to deceive voters for votes," Mrs Ocloo intimated.

She is in the contest with David Tetteh Assumeng, who served as MP of the constituency from 2005 to 2017 and Dr Michael Kpessah White, a former presidential staffer and a former Executive Director of the National Service Scheme as opponents.

Making the appeal at the launch of her campaign at Dodowa Wedokum in the Shai-Osudoku District after successfully going through the Greater Accra Regional vetting processes of the NDC to contest in the parliamentary primaries slated for May 13 this year, Mrs Ocloo called on members, supporters, faithful, well-wishers and sympathisers to build a formidable, attractive, robust and solid party on the foundations of oneness, togetherness, peace, harmony, cohesion and love.

Mrs Ocloo entreated the delegates not to tolerate persons seeking to create division among them because division brewed hatred and acrimony and reminded them of her stewardship which she carried out gallantly through the many socio-economic projects she had provided to ameliorate their plight.

She touted some of her achievements in education and health sectors including the provision of classroom infrastructure for schools in the constituency as well as lobbying for the construction of a health facility at Odumase.

According to her, more communities had been connected to the national grid than ever before under her tenure as their MP and the rural electrification project, with more work ongoing to complete some of the rural electrification projects and water and sanitation facilities' extended to other deprived communities.

Mrs Ocloo noted that despite the many successes achieved, the constituents were still having some developmental challenges, but assured them of collectively strategise to address them.

She asked the delegates to vote for her, because the 2024 general election was not going to be based on experiment, but on experience and competence to enable her complete ongoing projects and initiate other to improve livelihoods.