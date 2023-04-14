Ghana: Implement Exclusive Systems for Selecting Parliamentary Candidates ...Political Parties Entreated

14 April 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

An aide to former President John Mahama, Dr Callistus Mahama, has entreated political parties to adopt and implement exclusive systems to select representatives for parliamentary elections.

Such a system, he explained, must be one where the decision to select parliamentary candidates was left to either an individual or a committee with regulated guidelines.

"The system must be such that where the decision to select parliamentary candidates is left to either an individual or a committee with regulated guidelines.

"With this system, a single party leader or a national party agency or committee is constituted to decide on the candidates to be selected without the approval or participation of the local members of the party or delegates," Dr Mahama suggested.

According to him, although the method may be criticised as undemocratic which could be improved to reflect the tenets and aspirations of the 1992 Constitution through legislation.

Dr Mahama advocated a well-structured committee to appoint the candidate to include opinion leaders and people with integrity within the party and society and described the delegate system as "a breeding ground for corruption and weak governance in the country."

He noted that the procedure where delegates choose representatives for parliamentary and presidential elections exposed the processes to dishonesty dealings which the method breached the principles of liberal democracy as delegates placed monetary gain over meritocracy.

Dr Mahama indicated that the expensive nature of the delegate system as being practiced currently in the country undoubtedly created the breeding ground for weak governments and corrupt leaders to start with and the delegate method of selecting parliamentary candidates was also gender biased, as women were extremely discriminated against.

"The delegate system can lead to voter apathy because the choices of delegates may not reflect the collective choice of the majority in the constituency and the majority of the voters may feel betrayed because of the choices of candidates made by the selected delegates.

"Voter apathy is a subtle means of disenfranchising eligible voters and, by extension, constraining the frontiers of democracy in general," Dr Mahama stated.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.