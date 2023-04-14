Ghana: I'm Here to Prove My Worth - Tony Lokko

Head Coach of the Greater Accra Region Football Association (GARFA) second division side, Accra Athletic, Tony Lokko has explained that his decision to join the club was based on the side's vision, philosophy and policies geared at making them a formidable team.

According to him, it was always essential to challenge oneself, take up new challenges and prove one's worth, having gained experience with previous engagements.

Speaking to the Times Sports in an interview, Coach, Tony Lokko, said he was experienced enough to join the Ghana Premier League bandwagon, but opted to sign for the division two side due to the new challenge and their long-term projects.

"I've gained experience in the Premiership but I analysed a lot of things and settled on Accra Athletic because of their philosophy. It is not always about the Premier League; for me, it's also about what you can impact in a new area to prove your worth."

The former Inter Allies and Tema Youth trainer said "I saw myself as part of the club's project. I accepted the challenge to join the team because they are far ahead of some of the Premier and Division One League (DOL) clubs."

"When they approached me, they told me about the aim to play in the DOL and in my first season, we won in our zone and qualified to play in the middle-league play-off. It came as a shock to many."

Coach Lokko joined last season and has turned the team into a fearsome side in the ongoing Greater Accra Region Football Association (GARFA) Second Division League, which the Tema-based outfit have maintained a top spot in the first round with an unbeaten record.

Accra Athletic have amassed 41 points from 15 games, 11 points adrift second-placed, True Democracy FC, with Take Heart and Royal Anderlecht following.

Accra Athletic defeated Ashaiman Revelation 1-0 last weekend and will make their next trip to the Bedeku Park on Sunday to face Ada City on match day 16.