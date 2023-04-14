Ghana: Ban On Use of Military-Pattern Uniform By Civilians - Ga South Assembly Taskforce Members Defy Order

Contrary to the ban on the use of military-pattern uniforms by civilians issued by the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), some members of the Taskforce of the Ga South Municipal Assembly in Accra have been spotted wearing military accoutrements to perform official duties.

These members of the assembly's taskforce team are mostly assigned with military personnel attached to the assembly but it is not yet known whether the military personnel gave them the permission to wear the accoutrements.

When the Ghanaian Times visited the assembly yesterday at about 8:00 a.m, it spotted some members of the taskforce team clad in military accoutrements in the company of some military personnel and getting ready for operations within the municipality.

The accoutrements the taskforce members were seen wearing for their duties included military-patterned shirts, mufflers, caps and vests instead of their prescribed green khaki over-all.

However, the National Liberation Council Decree (NLCD) 177 of 1967 stipulates that no person shall wear or use military uniforms, equipment or accoutrements or other material unless he or she is a member of the Armed Forces of Ghana.

To this effect, the GAF recently warned the public against such an act, saying it had put measures in place to curb the unlawful sale and use of military-patterned uniforms by individuals and institutions.

Among the measures are streamlining and coordinating of the issuance and sale of military uniforms and accoutrements by Units and Service Headquarters internally, and the arrest of individuals and heads of institutions involved in the act.

This act, the GAF said, created a sense of insecurity in the country and tarnished its image, hence the need to put an end to it.

"A major concern to GAF is that notwithstanding the continuous public education and warnings issued to the general public to desist from the unauthorised use of military uniforms, the trend rather appears to be on the increase," a statement issued by GAF said.

When contacted, the Ga South Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Joseph Nyarni Stephen, indicated that he was not aware some members of the assembly's taskforce wore military accoutrements to discharge their duties.

He confirmed that the prescribed uniform of the taskforce was a green khaki overall.

He therefore gave the assurance that he would personally look into the matter and ensure culprits were warned against the act.

"I am not aware of any official of the assembly using such outfit but I will ensure the right thing is done as a matter of urgency," he added.

Meanwhile, a member of the taskforce who asked not to be named told the Ghanaian Times that he chose to add the military accoutrement to his official uniform out of his own will.