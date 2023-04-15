Kenya: 'Good News' Church Pastor Mackenzie Arrested After Followers Starved to Death

editorial

Nairobi — Controversial pastor Paul Mackenzie of Good News International Church has been arrested after 4 of his followers died while starving to "meet Jesus."

The pastor, who faced similar charges last month after 2 children died under similar circumstances, surrendered to police late yesterday.

Police had launched a manhunt on him after four people died while being rescued from a forest in Kilifi where they had been starving for three months so as to die in the hope of meeting Jesus.

Eleven others were rescued and taken to hospital but it is reported that some have declined food and medicine, saying they are determined to meet their fate in line with the extreme teachings of pastor Mackenzie.

"We have the pastor in custody after he surrendered because he knew were looking for him," said Charles Kamau, DCI chief for Malindi sub-county.

Kamau said they are still combing Shakahola forest for more followers of pastor Mackenzie, and are also looking for mass graves said to be there.

"We have those reports of a mass grave and that there are more people who have retreated to the forest to pray, we want to rescue them," he said and appealed to support from the public.

Medics assisting a follower of Pastor Paul Mackenzie of Good News International Church who was among 15 people rescued from a forest in Malindi on April 13, 2023 where they were starving to death in the hope of meeting Jesus. Four of them died and the pastor was later arrested. /CFM.