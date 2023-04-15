Nigeria: Supplementary - INEC Conducts Kebbi, Adamawa Governorship, 93 Legislative Elections Across 24 States

The supplementary elections will hold in 2,660 polling units across 185 local governments in the county.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will today conduct supplementary elections for two governorship seats and 93 legislative seats across 24 states of the federation.

A total of 2,660 polling units across 185 local governments are affected.

Except for the Enugu East Senatorial seat and Esan North/Esan South/Igueben federal constituency, others were rolled over from the 25 February national and 18 March state elections.

INEC announced 15 April for the conduct of the supplementary elections in all of the constituencies.

The elections are holding in areas where they were previously suspended due to reasons including violence and the 'margin of lead principle'. This is a situation where the votes margin between the winner and the first runner up is less than the cancelled votes.

The Elections

Supplementary governorship elections are being held in Kebbi and Adamawa states where they have earlier been declared inconclusive.

In Adamawa, the elections will be held in a total of 69 polling units (PUs) and 142 PUs in Kebbi States with 36,935 and 94,209 eligible voters, respectively participating. Eligible voters are the total number of voters who have collected their PVCs.

For the States House of Assembly positions, elections will be held for 57 constituencies in 17 states. They are: Akwa Ibom (1), Bayelsa (1), Ebonyi (5), Edo (3), Ekiti (1), Imo (1), Kaduna (5), Kano (14), Kebbi (8), Niger (4), Ogun (1), Taraba (1), Yobe (1), Jigawa (3), Katsina (3), Enugu (1) and Adamawa (4).

The Senatorial elections will be held in the North-western states of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara.

In Sokoto, supplementary elections are to hold for all three senatorial seats -Sokoto North, Sokoto East and Sokoto South- where the exercise was earlier declared inconclusive. Elections will be held in 389 polling units across all the 23 LGAs of the state. Altogether, there are 227,743 eligible voters to participate in the election.

In Kebbi and Zamfara, the election is to hold in one senatorial district each - Kebbi North and Zamfara Central. While the election will be holding in 23 PUs in the Kebbi North senatorial elections, voters in 83 PUs will be voting for the Zamfara Central senatorial election. They have 13,243 and 47,277 eligible voters, respectively.

Meanwhile, supplementary elections for the House of Representatives will be held for 31 constituencies in 15 states. They are; Akwa Ibom (2), Anambra (1), Bayelsa (1), Edo (1), Imo (1), Kano (2), Kebbi (2), Kogi (1), Oyo (2), Rivers (2), Sokoto (11), Taraba (1) , Zamfara (2), Jigawa (1) and Ebonyi state (1).