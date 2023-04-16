East Africa: IGAD Extremely Alarmed By Fighting in Sudan

15 April 2023
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu said he is extremely alarmed by reports of fighting in different parts of Khartoum between Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The executive secretary urged both sides to immediately cease fighting, de-escalate the situation, and resolve their differences through dialogue.

According to him, the Sudanese parties and stakeholders, including SAF and RSF, have made commendable progress in the past few months towards signing a final political agreement and formation of a civilian-led transitional government.

These reports of fighting will not only cause setback but will also cause serious insecurity and instability to Sudan and the region at large, Workneh noted.

He further urged both sides to give dialogue a chance, cease hostilities, and allow the Sudanese people continue observing Ramadhan fasting in peace.

The statement stressed that IGAD will continue to stand in solidarity with the people of Sudan in their aspiration for peace.

