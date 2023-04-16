East Africa: African Union Calls for Ceasefire in Sudan

E. Sarai/VOA
Sudanese pro-democracy supporters (file photo).
15 April 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Moise M. Bahati

The Chairman of the African Union Commission, Amb Moussa Faki Mahamat, on Saturday, April 15, called for a ceasefire in Sudan after the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) clashed in the capital Khartoum.

Mahamat has continued to follow very closely, and with deep concern, the developments in Sudan and to encourage, directly and indirectly, the political, civilian and military parties to find a consensual solution to the crisis created by the October 25 coup and its harmful consequences, the AU Commission said in a statement.

The AU said tensions have gone "dangerously out of control and resort to armed violence has prevailed as a means of resolving political disputes."

"The AUC Chairperson makes a fervent appeal to all parties, the armed forces and the rapid intervention forces, in particular, to immediately stop the destruction of the country, the panic of the populations and the bloodbaths of the innocents in the last ten years of the holy month of Ramadan," the statement reads in part.

Shooting and blasts took place on Saturday in the vicinity of Sudan's army headquarters and the defence ministry in central Khartoum, as well as the presidential palace and airport, Al Jazeera reported.

Mahamat called upon international players to urge restraint in Sudan to bring the situation under control.

"At this moment of extreme gravity, the Chairperson of the AUC urges all components of the international community to combine, in unity and urgency, their efforts to bring the parties to immediately cease military actions and return to the negotiating table for a satisfactory exit from the crisis for all," the statement said.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.