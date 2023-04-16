Nigeria: Lagos Reads Riot Act to Traffic Offenders, Okada Riders

Lagos State government has read the riot act to traffic offenders and commercial motorcyclists popularly known as Okada riders still operating on the state's highways and restricted routes despite the ban on their activities, saying anyone caught will face the full wrath of the law.

The Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, Shola Jejeloye , a Chief Superintendent of Police dangled the axe during a raid of Mile 2 axis of Lagos where 132 commercial motorcycles were confiscated for operating illegally and constituting nuisance to the environment.

Jejeloye stated that the recalcitrant Okada operators who had returned to some parts of the highways to carry on with the illegal activities, believed the state government had relaxed the ban on their operations but that is far from the truth.

"The ban on the operations of okada on the highways and restricted routes across the state is still very much in place and it is our duty to ensure that the law is upheld to the last"

Jejeloye further stated that some of the Okada operators around Cele Bus Stop had engaged some police officers who were enforcing the law on okada operations sometime last week but were met with resistance from the Okada men which led to the death of a Police inspector.

"This is not the first time we are experiencing such violent reactions from these sets of individuals who feel they can take laws into their own hands. We have made a couple of arrests during this operation and they will all be made to face the full wrath of the law. It will no longer be business as usual" Jejeloye stated.

The Chairman appealed to Lagosians who patronise Okada operators to desist forthwith or risk jail term, saying the laws governing the transport sector of the state had been put in place by the state government to ensure the safety and security of all commuters.

He appealed to motorists who are in the habit of flouting traffic rules to turn over a new leaf or risk having their vehicles impounded.

There will be more operations in the coming days to ensure that sanity is maintained on our roads and inner streets. I appeal to all motorists to be patient while on the road and ensure that every traffic rule obeyed is for the smooth and free flow of traffic across the state," he said.