Nigeria: APC Wins Kaduna Assembly Seat

16 April 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

INEC Returning Officer, Dauda Aminu, declared the results in Hunkuyi on Sunday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Abbas Faisal of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the supplementary election for Kudan House of Assembly seat in Kaduna State.

INEC Returning Officer, Dauda Aminu, declared the results in Hunkuyi on Sunday, saying that Mr Faisal scored 22,993 votes to defeat his closest rival, Nura Abdulkarim of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 22,878 votes.

He added that Sulaiman Umar of the Labour Party (LP) scored 1,463 votes and Shehu Doka of the NNPP scored 1,058 votes.

"Having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes, Abbas Faisal of the APC is returned elected," he said. (NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.