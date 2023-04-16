Liberia: Pres. Weah Names Ppcc Commissioner, Tax Appeal Board Members and Former Chief Justice to Arcelormittal Board

13 April 2023
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

Monrovia, Liberia - The President of Liberia, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah has named three commissioners of the Board of Directors for Tax Appeal.

Those appointed Thursday, April 13, 2023 are Alfred Gibson, Boka Wreh and George L. Wortuah.

Additionally, President Weah has nominated Madam Martha F. Korpu Commissioner of the Public Procurement and Concession Commission.

President Weah also appointed former Chief Justice Cllr Francis S. Korkpor, Sr. as Government's Representative to the Board of Directors, ArcelorMittal Liberia Holding Limited. His appointment takes immediate effect.

The Commissioners' appointments are subject to confirmation by the Honorable Liberian Senate.

Read the original article on Govt of Liberia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.