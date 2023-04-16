Liberia: Pres. Weah Names Ppcc Commissioner, Tax Appeal Board Members and Former Chief Justice to Arcelormittal Board

Monrovia, Liberia - The President of Liberia, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah has named three commissioners of the Board of Directors for Tax Appeal.

Those appointed Thursday, April 13, 2023 are Alfred Gibson, Boka Wreh and George L. Wortuah.

Additionally, President Weah has nominated Madam Martha F. Korpu Commissioner of the Public Procurement and Concession Commission.

President Weah also appointed former Chief Justice Cllr Francis S. Korkpor, Sr. as Government's Representative to the Board of Directors, ArcelorMittal Liberia Holding Limited. His appointment takes immediate effect.

The Commissioners' appointments are subject to confirmation by the Honorable Liberian Senate.