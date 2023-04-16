Nigeria: NBA Sets Up Standing 20 Committees On Judiciary, Law Reform, Others

The NBA standing committees have over 800 lawyers as members.
The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has set up 20 standing committees to help execute its agenda on different thematic areas, including the judiciary, law reform, anti-corruption, and others.
Yakubu Maikyau, the NBA president, announced this in a statement dated 15, which he released on Sunday.
He said the committees were constituted in accordance with section 14 of the association's constitution, and ratified by the National Executive Council (NEC) in its quarterly meeting held on 23 March. The NBA NEC meeting was held in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.
The standing committees of the NBA are reconstituted every two years after a new president takes over the leadership of the association.
Mr Maikyau, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), maintained the same number of standing committees as his predecessor, Olumide Akpata, but increased the membership by about 500.
Over 800 Nigerian lawyers, including the NBA president, made the membership lists of the 20 committees in the new appointments. Mr Akpata appointed 300 members spread across the same number of committees in February 2021.
Apart from the Mr Maikyau-headed Appointment and Remuneration Committee with only seven members, the membership of the rest of the 19 committees ranges from 36 to 51.
Mr Maikyau who took over as the 31st NBA president in August 2022, thanked members of the committees "for accepting this call to serve our noble association". He also called on members of the association "to accord them the cooperation needed to deliver on their mandate."
The committees with their chairperson and alternate chairpersons are as follows:
JUDICIARY COMMITTEE
Dr Babatunde Ajibade, SAN - CHAIRMAN
Dr Balkisu Saidu - ALTERNATE CHAIRMAN
LAW REFORM COMMITTEE
Olawale Fapohunda, SAN - CHAIRMAN
Hajiya Fatima Kwaku, MFR - ALTERNATE CHAIRMAN
RULE OF LAW AND HUMAN RIGHTS COMMITTEE
Prof Yemi Akinseye-George, SAN - CHAIRMAN
Dr Musa Adamu Aliyu - ALTERNATE CHAIRMAN
ETHICS AND DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE
Prof Ernest Ojukwu, SAN - CHAIRMAN
Olabisi Soyebo, SAN - ALTERNATE CHAIRMAN
LEGAL EDUCATION COMMITTEE
Prof. Wahab Egbewole, SAN - CHAIRMAN
Olatunde Busari, SAN - ALTERNATE CHAIRMAN
DISPUTE RESOLUTION COMMITTEE
Mrs Olusola Adegbomire - CHAIRMAN
Tonye Krukrubo, SAN - ALTERNATE CHAIRMAN
WELFARE COMMITTEE
Emeka Onyemaechi Ozoani, SAN - CHAIRMAN
Desmond Yamah - ALTERNATE CHAIRMAN
FINANCE COMMITTEE
Omoyemi Lateef Akangbe - CHAIRMAN
Huwaila Muhammad - ALTERNATE CHAIRMAN
GENERAL PURPOSES COMMITTEE
Dr Garba Tetengi, SAN, mni - CHAIRMAN
Oluseun Abimbola, SAN - ALTERNATE CHAIRMAN
SPORTS AND RECREATION COMMITTEE
Godwin Madubuko - CHAIRMAN
Musa Abdullahi Lawan (AG Kano) - ALTERNATE CHAIRMAN
CONSTITUTION REVIEW COMMITTEE
Yusuf Asamah Kadiri, SAN - CHAIRMAN
Abdul Rafindadi Mohammed, SAN - ALTERNATE CHAIRMAN
SECURITY AGENCIES RELATIONS COMMITTEE (SARC)
Chukwuka Ikwuazom, SAN - CHAIRMAN
CP Simon Lough, SAN - ALTERNATE CHAIRMAN
DIGITAL COMMITTEE
Inemesit Dike - CHAIRMAN
Idris Mohammed - ALTERNATE CHAIRMAN
ANTI CORRUPTION COMMITTEE
Roland Itoyah Otaru, SAN, PhD - CHAIRMAN
Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu - ALTERNATE CHAIRMAN
MEDIA AND CREATIVITY COMMITTEE
Yahaya Maikori - CHAIRMAN
Charles Sunday Odenigbo - ALTERNATE CHAIRMAN
FUTURE OF LEGAL PRACTICE COMMITTEE
Emeka Obegolu, SAN - CHAIRMAN
F. Boma Ayomide Alabi, SAN - ALTERNATE CHAIRMAN
PUBLIC INTEREST LITIGATION COMMITTEE
Rotimi Ogunesan, SAN - CHAIRMAN
Dr Charles Mekunye, SAN - ALTERNATE CHAIRMAN
NBA STABILIZATION FUND COMMITTEE
Jonathan Gunu Taidi - CHAIRMAN
Pauline Abhulimen - ALTERNATE CHAIRMAN
NBA COMMITTEE ON PARLIAMENTARY AFFAIRS
Chief Charles Luri Bala - CHAIRMAN
Victor Inedu - ALTERNATE CHAIRMAN
APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE
Yakubu Chonoko Maikya, OON, SAN (President) - CHAIRMAN
