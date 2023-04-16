Nigeria: NBA Sets Up Standing 20 Committees On Judiciary, Law Reform, Others

The NBA standing committees have over 800 lawyers as members.

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has set up 20 standing committees to help execute its agenda on different thematic areas, including the judiciary, law reform, anti-corruption, and others.

Yakubu Maikyau, the NBA president, announced this in a statement dated 15, which he released on Sunday.

He said the committees were constituted in accordance with section 14 of the association's constitution, and ratified by the National Executive Council (NEC) in its quarterly meeting held on 23 March. The NBA NEC meeting was held in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.

The standing committees of the NBA are reconstituted every two years after a new president takes over the leadership of the association.

Mr Maikyau, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), maintained the same number of standing committees as his predecessor, Olumide Akpata, but increased the membership by about 500.

Over 800 Nigerian lawyers, including the NBA president, made the membership lists of the 20 committees in the new appointments. Mr Akpata appointed 300 members spread across the same number of committees in February 2021.

Apart from the Mr Maikyau-headed Appointment and Remuneration Committee with only seven members, the membership of the rest of the 19 committees ranges from 36 to 51.

Mr Maikyau who took over as the 31st NBA president in August 2022, thanked members of the committees "for accepting this call to serve our noble association". He also called on members of the association "to accord them the cooperation needed to deliver on their mandate."

The committees with their chairperson and alternate chairpersons are as follows:

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE

Dr Babatunde Ajibade, SAN - CHAIRMAN

Dr Balkisu Saidu - ALTERNATE CHAIRMAN

LAW REFORM COMMITTEE

Olawale Fapohunda, SAN - CHAIRMAN

Hajiya Fatima Kwaku, MFR - ALTERNATE CHAIRMAN

RULE OF LAW AND HUMAN RIGHTS COMMITTEE

Prof Yemi Akinseye-George, SAN - CHAIRMAN

Dr Musa Adamu Aliyu - ALTERNATE CHAIRMAN

ETHICS AND DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE

Prof Ernest Ojukwu, SAN - CHAIRMAN

Olabisi Soyebo, SAN - ALTERNATE CHAIRMAN

LEGAL EDUCATION COMMITTEE

Prof. Wahab Egbewole, SAN - CHAIRMAN

Olatunde Busari, SAN - ALTERNATE CHAIRMAN

DISPUTE RESOLUTION COMMITTEE

Mrs Olusola Adegbomire - CHAIRMAN

Tonye Krukrubo, SAN - ALTERNATE CHAIRMAN

WELFARE COMMITTEE

Emeka Onyemaechi Ozoani, SAN - CHAIRMAN

Desmond Yamah - ALTERNATE CHAIRMAN

FINANCE COMMITTEE

Omoyemi Lateef Akangbe - CHAIRMAN

Huwaila Muhammad - ALTERNATE CHAIRMAN

GENERAL PURPOSES COMMITTEE

Dr Garba Tetengi, SAN, mni - CHAIRMAN

Oluseun Abimbola, SAN - ALTERNATE CHAIRMAN

SPORTS AND RECREATION COMMITTEE

Godwin Madubuko - CHAIRMAN

Musa Abdullahi Lawan (AG Kano) - ALTERNATE CHAIRMAN

CONSTITUTION REVIEW COMMITTEE

Yusuf Asamah Kadiri, SAN - CHAIRMAN

Abdul Rafindadi Mohammed, SAN - ALTERNATE CHAIRMAN

SECURITY AGENCIES RELATIONS COMMITTEE (SARC)

Chukwuka Ikwuazom, SAN - CHAIRMAN

CP Simon Lough, SAN - ALTERNATE CHAIRMAN

DIGITAL COMMITTEE

Inemesit Dike - CHAIRMAN

Idris Mohammed - ALTERNATE CHAIRMAN

ANTI CORRUPTION COMMITTEE

Roland Itoyah Otaru, SAN, PhD - CHAIRMAN

Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu - ALTERNATE CHAIRMAN

MEDIA AND CREATIVITY COMMITTEE

Yahaya Maikori - CHAIRMAN

Charles Sunday Odenigbo - ALTERNATE CHAIRMAN

FUTURE OF LEGAL PRACTICE COMMITTEE

Emeka Obegolu, SAN - CHAIRMAN

F. Boma Ayomide Alabi, SAN - ALTERNATE CHAIRMAN

PUBLIC INTEREST LITIGATION COMMITTEE

Rotimi Ogunesan, SAN - CHAIRMAN

Dr Charles Mekunye, SAN - ALTERNATE CHAIRMAN

NBA STABILIZATION FUND COMMITTEE

Jonathan Gunu Taidi - CHAIRMAN

Pauline Abhulimen - ALTERNATE CHAIRMAN

NBA COMMITTEE ON PARLIAMENTARY AFFAIRS

Chief Charles Luri Bala - CHAIRMAN

Victor Inedu - ALTERNATE CHAIRMAN

APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Yakubu Chonoko Maikya, OON, SAN (President) - CHAIRMAN

Find the full list of committees with their members here.