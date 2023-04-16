Nigeria: INEC Releases Results of Supplementary Elections in Bayelsa

16 April 2023
This Day (Lagos)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared Rodney Ambaiowei of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as winner of the Southern-Ijaw Federal Constituency supplementary election in Bayelsa State.

According to the result declared by the returning officer, Prof. Christopher Onyema, the PDP candidate, Ambaiowei, polled a total of 13,992 votes to defeat the incumbent member of the House of Representatives, Preye Oseke, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 12,992 votes.

Also, INEC declared the APC candidate, Godknows Obein, as winner of the Ogbia Constituency 2 supplementary election into the Bayelsa House of Assembly.

The result declared by the Returning Officer, Prof. Johnson Ohakwe, indicates that Obein registered 5,291 votes to defeat incumbent legislator, Munalayefa Gibson, of the PDP, who had 4,342 votes.

With the outcome, the PDP will be having 17 seats in the seventh Bayelsa House of Assembly, while the APC will be having five and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has two. (NAN)

