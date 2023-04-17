Nigeria: Climate Change - How Changing Weather Patterns Impacted Bauchi Residents

Changing weather patterns triggered by climate change had a direct negative effect on many key developmental sectors in Nigeria, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) 2023 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP), which gives a general climatic and weather forecast advisory during the year and the potential impacts on diverse sectors of the economy noted that temperatures are expected to be generally above the long term average across the country.

According to the SCP both daytime and night temperatures are predicted to be warmer than the long-term average over most parts of the country. Additionally, most of the north is also anticipated to be warm in March 2023.

In another prediction, a mild to moderate (8-16 days) dry spell is predicted to occur in April 2023 in the south after the onset is established. Furthermore, a severe dry spell, that is likely to last between 15 to 21 days or longer, is predicted in June to early July in Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Jigawa, Katsina, Yobe, Borno, Kano, and some central states. A moderate dry spell is predicted over Niger, Nasarawa, Gombe, Bauchi, Benue, Kogi, and the FCT. A mild dry spell is predicted over Ekiti, Edo, Ondo, Anambra, Ebonyi, Ogun, and Imo states in July.

This indicates that global warming has taken a toll on the atmospheric condition of Nigerian communities unabatedly over the years, and excessive hot and cool weather conditions, with attendant effects, become the new norm.

For the past two decades, the two most common weather conditions prevalent in Bauchi State have significantly changed, thus becoming more extreme than what they used to be.

Experts assert that while cool weather may seem to be friendlier to individuals than a hot season, the duo comes with distinct demands, opportunities, prospects, and challenges altogether.

They noted that the opportunities and prospects seem to be greater when any of the two weather conditions coincide with a sacred religious festive season.

This year's Ramadan - the ninth month of the lunar calendar when Muslims fast- comes at a time when hot weather in Bauchi State and indeed other northern states blows nobody any good.

A resident, Mahmood Ahmed noted that the hot season coupled with fasting increased the demand for chill drinks, notably in the evening when people break their fast to dehydrate after spending nearly hours without eating or drinking.

He lamented that the awful fatigue can make someone feel as if one more step could be the last.

He said young entrepreneurs, mostly from Kano, Jigawa, Gombe, and other northern states, into Bauchi hawk ice at strategic locations within the Bauchi metropolis in the evening, close to the time when Muslims break their fast.

"The sight of huge ice sacks adores the famous Ran Gate with sellers displaying blocks of freshwater icebergs seeking patronage.

"As a result of growing patronage, a mini ice-making industrial layout sprang up around the Fadaman-Mada area with hundreds of youth engaged. Wholesale ice dealers on their part send consignments to other locations in the state," he said.

He added that the Ice hawkers operate for a maximum of two and a half hours daily. They open for business between 4:30 pm to 6:15 pm.

LEADERSHIP Sunday reports that while this may appear to observers as seasonal employment both the ice hawker and the dealers change trade after Ramadan and venture into yoghurt production which thrives across seasons.

Corroborating Ahmed's statement, Adamu Smith noted that the business hours are precise.

He stressed that the profit is satisfying with great reward.

"Both ice hawkers and ice dealers survive on the proceeds made from the business and even take care of their families," he said.

On his part, a 31-year-old ice hawker Muhammadu Mustapha told LEADERSHIP Sunday said he takes care of the daily needs of my family from the proceeds I make from hawking ice."

"I make a profit of at least N2,000 daily on days when patronage is low. It is from this profit I take care of my wife and four children," he stated.

Basically, Ramadan presents a window to make brisk business for Muhammad that cannot be replicated in any other season. This is even as ice sellers look up to Ramadan as a time to make hay while its days last.

"On average, I sell two bags of ice. Each bag contains 550 pieces of sachet water," Muhammad explained.

He stressed that ice-making ventures are less risky, adding that the only odd that can be attributed to it is the change in weather conditions as a result of maybe rainfall.

"Whenever there was rainfall, few customers turned up to get ice. At the close of business for the day, we put it back into the freezer until the next day," he said.

A 22-year-old native Takai local government area of Kano State, Isah Mohammed knew no trade other than hawking ice during Ramadan and yoghurt after the Holy month.

He said via ice-selling he was able to personally sponsor his secondary education.

At the moment, he said he sets his sights on achieving a university degree through the same trade that brought him to and kept him in Bauchi.

"I don't live with my parents here in Bauchi. I am responsible for my necessities of survival through the little gain I make from hawking ice at Ran Gate.

"It may interest you to know that I don't have the cash to buy the ice you see me selling. The producer used to give me two bags on credit and I pay him as soon as I close from business for the day.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This was how I was able to educate myself and even be able to send some tokens to my parents back home in Takai.

"I want to study law at the university. And, low and behold, God willing, I will not hesitate to do that while maintaining my practice," Isah told our correspondent with confidence and contentment beaming on his face.

The leader of the Bauchi Ice Producers Association, Mohammed Bashir Bappa, told LEADERSHIP Sunday that via the business over 100 youths have been employed. He said he gives most of them either ice or yoghurt on credit payable after sales at the end of the day.

Bappa, a graduate of Legal and Islamic studies, operates 10 huge freezers. Each of the freezers contains about 150 pieces of 100cl sachet water.

While Bappa sat energetically in the middle of employees, he bemoaned the stern effect of the recent cash swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on his business. "We don't make sales compared to the previous Ramadan when customers have cash with them," he insisted.

"Our greatest challenge is unstable power supply. Once we have access to a stable power supply, our business will flourish.

"The rate of inflation in the country, particularly the price of gas, also affects our smooth operations," he said.