Nigeria, Chad Condemn Ongoing Clash in Sudan

The governments of Nigeria and Chad have condemned the ongoing fighting in Sudan.

In a Sunday meeting between the presidents of both countries in Saudi Arabia, Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari said the ongoing fight is unwelcome and unfortunate.

According to a statement signed by a president's spokesperson, Garba Shehu, the duo "reviewed the unfortunate situation and called on all neighbouring countries and the international community to prevail on the warring sides to stop fighting and negotiate."

Mr Buhari noted that Sudan deserved peace given all that it had gone through in the past.

He commended Chad's Transitional President Idriss Déby-Itno for his "efforts to see a calming down, and for them to live peacefully. But you have to keep trying."

Mr Déby-Itno in turn described the situation as worrisome.

"Unfortunately, if not arrested, it will have serious repercussions on neighbouring countries," he said, adding that he has closed our borders to Sudan and reinforced Chad's security.

Mr Déby-Itno noted that he has spoken to the leaders of both factions.

"If everyone tries, it will calm down the situation. African leaders, especially the elders (President Buhari), Macky Sall (Senegal) and AU Chairperson Azali Assoumani (Comoros) need to step in. For two days, they have been killing themselves," the statement quoted Chad's president as saying.

Situation in Sudan

PREMIUM TIMES reported how fighting erupted in Khartoum on Saturday between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary group leading to the death of at least 56 people and 595 others including combatants injured.

Sudan's paramilitary chief Mohamed Dagalo claimed to have seized most of Khartoum's (capital of Sudan) official sites after clashes erupted between his armed group and the country's military.

The country's military leader, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, disputed the former's claim saying the military continues to maintain control over government sites.