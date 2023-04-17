Nigeria: Dino Melaye Wins Kogi PDP Guber Primary

16 April 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mohammed Babangida

Daily Trust reported that Mr Melaye scored 313 votes to defeat other contestants in the primary held at Kafa's Hall event centre in Lokoja amid tight security.

Dino Melaye, a former senator, has clinched the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship ticket for the 11 November governorship election in Kogi State.

Daily Trust reported that Mr Melaye scored 313 votes to defeat other contestants in the primary held at Kafa's Hall event centre in Lokoja amid tight security.

Ahmed Makarfi, the PDP primary election committee chairman who announced the results, said Mr Melaye defeated Ilona Kingsley who scored 124 votes; Usman Kabiru who scored 121 votes and Abayomi Awoniyi, a former deputy governor, who scored 77 votes.

Other contestants are Wada Musa, who scored 56 votes; Ojaja Enama, who scored 5, and Olufemi Olarewaju who scored 2 votes.

Mr Markarfi declared that six votes were recorded as void.

Abdullahi Haruna, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) withdrew from the race before voting commenced.

The former lawmaker will be up against Usman Ododo, the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the contestants of other parties for the election.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.