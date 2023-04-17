Nigeria: Dino Melaye Wins Kogi PDP Guber Primary

Daily Trust reported that Mr Melaye scored 313 votes to defeat other contestants in the primary held at Kafa's Hall event centre in Lokoja amid tight security.

Dino Melaye, a former senator, has clinched the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship ticket for the 11 November governorship election in Kogi State.

Ahmed Makarfi, the PDP primary election committee chairman who announced the results, said Mr Melaye defeated Ilona Kingsley who scored 124 votes; Usman Kabiru who scored 121 votes and Abayomi Awoniyi, a former deputy governor, who scored 77 votes.

Other contestants are Wada Musa, who scored 56 votes; Ojaja Enama, who scored 5, and Olufemi Olarewaju who scored 2 votes.

Mr Markarfi declared that six votes were recorded as void.

Abdullahi Haruna, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) withdrew from the race before voting commenced.

The former lawmaker will be up against Usman Ododo, the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the contestants of other parties for the election.