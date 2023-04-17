South Africa: New Judge Expected to Preside Over Ex-President Zuma's Case - South African News Briefs - April 17, 2023

New Judge Expected to Preside Over Jacob Zuma's Corruption Trial

The fraud and corruption trial involving former South African president Jacob Zuma and French arms manufacturer Thales is resuming at the Pietermaritzburg High Court, reports SABC News. Zuma is facing charges related to fraud, corruption, and money laundering in connection with an arms deal procurement in the late 1990s. The previous judge, Piet Koen, recused himself from the case after Zuma initiated a private prosecution against the state prosecutor and a legal journalist. The judge cited his strong views contrary to Zuma's arguments regarding the alleged unlawful disclosure of Zuma's medical condition as the reason for his recusal. A new judge is expected to preside over Zuma's case.

City of Tshwane and Rand Water to Meet on Water Outages

The City of Tshwane is set to meet with Rand Water's management to address ongoing water outages caused by structural challenges following a cable theft incident at Rand Water's pump station, reports EWN. Repairs have been completed, but residents are expected to be without water for a few more days. Water tankers have been deployed to affected areas, and the city is in continuous engagement with Rand Water for updates on the situation.

Madonsela, Jansen, and 228 Others Disassociate from Stellenbosch VC Resignation Calls

According to News24, a group of prominent Stellenbosch University members, including professors Thuli Madonsela and Jonathan Jansen, have distanced themselves from the recent call for the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Wim de Villiers. In a letter addressed to the acting council chair, 230 convocation members expressed their disagreement with the resignation call made by the executive committee of the convocation. De Villiers is facing allegations of nepotism after using discretionary placements for family members, and a motion of no confidence has been adopted by the executive committee of the convocation. The concerned group questions the timing and manner of the decision, and accuses the committee of acting undemocratically and unconstitutionally. The university says the convocation executive did not consult with the convocation before making their statement.

