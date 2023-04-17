Nigeria: INEC Declares Tambuwal, Wamakko, Others Winners of NASS Elections in Sokoto

Messrs Tambuwal of the PDP and Wamakko of the APC were elected to represent Sokoto South and Sokoto North Senatorial Districts respectively.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate as the winner of Sokoto South Senatorial District.

Declaring the results of the supplementary elections, the Returning Officer for the Sokoto South Senatorial District, Abubakar Bagudo, said Mr Tambuwal scored 100, 860 to defeat Ibrahim Danbaba, a senator of All Progressive Congress (APC) who got 95, 884 votes along with others.

Mr Bagudo said the election was contested by Muhammad Faruk of ADC; Abdullahi Danbaba, APC; Umar Rabiu, APGA and Umar Abubakar LP.

Others were Aliyu Sayyinna, NNPP; Hudu Sa'idu NRM; Aminu Tambuwal, PDP; Labbo Bala, SDP and Muhammad Bashir ZLP.

"Tambuwal having satisfied the requirements of law has been declared the winner and returned elected," Mr Bagudo said.

Meanwhile, the Returning Officer for the Sokoto North Senatorial District, Ibrahim Magawata, had also returned Aliyu Wamakko, as the winner of the Sokoto North Senatorial District.

Mr Magawata said Mr Wamakko, a former governor of the state and serving senator, polled 141,448 votes to defeat the candidate of the PDP, Muhammadu Dan'Iya, who scored 118,445 votes.

"Magatakarda Aliyu Wamakko of the APC, having satisfied the requirement of the law, is hereby declared the winner of the election, and returned elected," Mr Magawata said.

Also, the Returning Officer of the Kebbe/Tambuwal federal constituency for the 2023 Supplementary Election, Abubakar Muhammad, returned Abdussamad Dasuki as the winner of the election.

Mr Muhammad said Mr Dasuki polled 47,317 votes to beat the candidate of the APC, Bala Kokani, who scored 34,282 votes along with others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 25 February National Assembly elections in Sokoto State were declared inconclusive, and INEC fixed 15 April for the supplementary elections.

INEC also declared Ibrahim Lamido of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Sokoto East Senate seat.

INEC Returning Officer, Muhammad Bayawa, declared the result in Sokoto on Sunday.

Mr Bayawa said that Mr Lamido scored 112,764 votes to defeat Gwanda Shuaibu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 107,834 votes.

He said that Abdullahi Dahiru of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) polled 410 votes to place as distant third.

Meanwhile, the APC has also won eight out of the 10 House of Representatives seats covered by the supplementary election.

In Gudu/ Tangaza Federal Constituency Prof Muazu Shamaki, the returning officer declared Alhaji Sani Yakubu of the APC as the winner with 23,473 votes.

In Dange-Shuni/Tureta/Bodinga Federal Constituency Prof. Chika Muhammad, the INEC Returning Officer, declared Shehu Nasiru of the APC as the winner with 40,994 votes.

In Wurno/Rabah Federal Constituency the incumbent Ibrahim Al-Mustapha of APC won with 23,497 votes, while Bello Ambarura of the APC won the Gwadabawa/Illela Federal Constituency seat with 31,374 votes.

In Kware/Wamakko Constituency the incumbent Abdullahi Kalambaina of APC won with 43,344 votes.

Others were Bala Abubakar, Sokoto North/Sokoto South Constituency, Sa'adu Nabunkari, Binji/ Silame Constituency, and Jelani Danbuga, Isa/Sabon Birni Federal Constituency.

However, Abdussamad Dasuki of the PDP won the Tambuwal/Kebbe Federal Constituency seat, while Bashir Gorau of the PDP also won the Gada/Goronyo federal constituency seat.