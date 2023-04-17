Nigeria: Rivers - PDP Wins Supplementary Elections in Two Federal Constituencies

17 April 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), through its Returning Officer for Khana/Gokhana Constituency, Kingsely Owete, declared the result at Bori, Rivers.

Candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were on Sunday declared winners of the just-concluded re-run polls in Khana/Gokhana and Port Harcourt City Local Government Area Federal Constituency 2 (PHALGHA 2) in Rivers.

Mr Owete said that Dunameme Dekor, the PDP candidate in Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency, who won the constituency's rerun election, satisfied the requirements of the law.

He said that Mr Dekor won with 18,641 votes ahead of his closest rival, Friday Nkeeh, of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), who scored 10,165 votes.

Responding, Mr Dekor thanked the people of Khana/Ghokana constituency for electing him, adding that he would attract development to his constituency.

INEC also declared Blessing Amadi of the PDP the winner of the election in the Port Harcourt City Local Government Area Federal Constituency 2 (PHALGHA 2).

Mr Amadi also thanked the people of PHALGHA 2 for their support and pledged her commitment to the development of the constituency.

She also commended INEC for ensuring that the BVAS machines functioned properly.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Collins Owhonda, the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Rivers, withdrew from the race 24 hours before the election, and announced his defection to the PDP.

