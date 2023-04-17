Nigeria: Kebbi' - S Governor Elect, a Testimony to Hard Work - NLC

16 April 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

The NLC on Sunday in Abuja described the victory of Dr Nasiru Idris as governor-elect in Kebbi as a testimony to hard work, commitment, humility and philanthropy.

NLC's president, Mr Joe Ajaero, gave the description in a statement he issued entitled: "Comrade (Dr) Idris has done us proud."

"Dr Idris's victory at the polls is testimony to hard work, commitment, humility and philanthropy.

"It is also proof of renewed confidence in the values of leadership espoused by the NLC.

"Dr Idris's leadership skills were honed at the Nigeria Union of Teachers (where he not only virtually held all leadership positions but is its immediate past president).

"His skills were also honed at the NLC's headquarters where he is equally the immediate past deputy president.

"We are immensely proud of Dr Idris's feat and urge him to display in Kebbi, the exceptional leadership skills for which he is known at the Congress," Ajaero stated.

He added that the NLC would continue to pray to God to bestow upon the governor-elect, kindness, good health, wisdom, courage and visionary leadership to lift workers and people of Kebbi.

"Once again, our congratulations to Comrade Idris for this epochal achievement," the NLC president added.

