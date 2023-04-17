Nigeria: Lalong, Yahaya, Amao Pour Encomiums As Military Buries Ex-Spokesmen, Chukwu, Meigida in Abuja, Plateau

Abuja — Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya and the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, poured encomiums on late military spokesmen, Brigd-Gen Texas Chukwu and Air Commodore Wapkerem Maigida, whose remains were laid to rest in Abuja and Plateau State respectively.

The remains of late Brigd Gen Texas Chukwu (rtd), former Director Army Public Relations (DAPR) were laid to rest at Guards Brigade Cemetery Lungi, Abuja.

The retired late senior officer passed away on Thursday 5, January 2023 at his residence in Abuja.

Also, the Nigerian Air Force buried the former Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Wapkerem Maigida, in a colourful but solemn ceremony with full military honours amidst encomium from personalities, who knew him closely.

The event took place at his hometown of Ajikamai, Nyak in Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The body of Chukwu arrived at St Joseph Catholic Church, Mambila Barracks, where a funeral mass was held in his honour before it was conveyed to the Guards Brigade Cemetery at Lungi for final interment.

During a funeral oration read by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, who was represented by Brigd Gen Agada Ameh, described late Chukwu as a brilliant, diligent resourceful, and meticulous senior officer, who had an unblemished record throughout his career in the Army.

He eulogised the late senior officer for his forthrightness, remarkable and overwhelming moral standard which helped to inspire young officers.

He prayed that God Almighty would grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest.

Chukwu rose through the ranks and became the Director Army Public Relations from 26 February - 3 December 2018.

He was later appointed a Resource Fellow at the Army Resource Center, Abuja. Before then, he was one time Commandant of the Nigerian Army School of Public Relations and Information (NASPRI), Lagos among several other appointments.

Late Brigd Gen Texas was born on 24 December 1966 in Makurdi. He hails from Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Air Force laid Maigida to rest in a colourful, but solemn ceremony with full military honours amidst encomium from personalities, who knew him closely.

Speaking at occasion, Lalong, described the late Maigida as a man of character who lived an impactful life.

Lalong said Maigida's demise was a great loss to his family, the state and Nigeria in general.

He said the deceased would be highly remembered for his positive impact on his community and family, saying that he served the nation with zeal and diligence.

He described him as a role model to the younger generation, who revered him as an accomplished officer.

Lalong urged his family to be consoled that he lived a fulfilled life serving others and was a humble father and husband.

In his remarks, Amao who was represented by the Chief of Logistics, Air Vice Marshal PD Masiyer said, the demise of Maigida created a vacuum that hardly would be filled not just in the Air Force, but also in his family, his state and the nation at large.

"As we mourn his death today, we also celebrate his immense contributions to the Nigerian Air Force and the nation at large. While he was alive, he was at various time the spokesman for the Nigerian Air Force, Deputy Director of Information at the Defence Headquarters and until his death, he was the Director of Civil Military Relations.

"Maigida was used to be a very quiet and humble senior officer, who would indeed be greatly missed by all," he said.

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

