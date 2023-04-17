Nigeria: Ogun Traffic Agency Officer Kidnapped On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The TRACE officer, Popoola Olasupo, was on Sunday abducted at Fidiwo axis on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

An officer of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Popoola Olasupo, was on Sunday abducted at Fidiwo axis on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that Mr Olasupo was kidnapped at about 6:30 a.m. on Sunday while going to his duty post.

It was also gathered that the police and local vigilantes are on the trail of the kidnappers.

According to a witness, the kidnappers suddenly emerged from the bush and opened fire on a commercial bus with an intention to kidnap.

Eventually, none of the passengers were kidnapped but the TRACE officer was unlucky.

When contacted, the police spokesperson in Ogun State, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta, saying that the state anti-kidnapping team was already after the kidnappers.

"Our anti kidnapping squad are already after them, we are combing the forests and we know that they will all be arrested.

"Ogun state is not a ground for criminals to settle. It is either they leave or we smoke them out of this state," he said. (NAN)