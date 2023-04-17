Kenya: Do Not Try and Wish Revisitation of ICC On Kenya - Mudavadi on Azimio Call for Weekly Demos After Ramadhan

Mombasa — Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition against resuming their weekly demonstrations after Ramadhan.

Mudavadi stated that the move by the Raila Odinga-led coalition is aimed at triggering chaos and disruption terming it as a recipe that could plunge the country into political uncertainty.

"I want to tell Azimio, please do not try and wish a revisitation of ICC on Kenya. You are provoking Kenyans, trying to instigate chaos and trying to create a spark that will lead into disruptions of normalcy. President Ruto and many Kenyans have restrained themselves trying to ensure the country remains peaceful." he stated.

Speaking in Mombasa over the weekend where he joined the Coast Muslim community led by East African Legislative Assembly Member of Parliamnent and former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar for Iftar dinner at Burhani Sports Club in Mombasa, where he represented President William Ruto, Mudavadi said that it is time politicians restrained themselves from driving the country back into the dark days.

"When we struggled to bring back peace to Kenya after the 2007/2008 post-election violence, we saw the country was on the brink of collapsing. Martha Karua was there, Moses Wetangula was present and even President Ruto then was part of the team, among others. People were killing each other mercilessly and the chaotic nature of events is what triggered the ICC to intervene since things had gotten out of hand." said Mudavadi.

"Raila Odinga is not above the law. The country has spoken and affirmed that William Ruto is the President of the Republic Kenya in the most transparent, fair and accountable elections in Kenya. Raila says he has a whistle-blower, I am telling Raila that you can fool some people some time but you cannot fool all the people all the time," Omar stated.

"Let us not destroy our country. This shrewd move and ill-motive by Azimio to try and say they are looking for talks like the Koffi Annan Serena talks is an exercise in futility. The circumstances prevailing in Kenya today are nowhere near the circumstances we were facing in 2007/2008," Mudavadi added.

Mudavadi who was reflecting on how the efforts by the leadership from both camps during the 2007/2008 Serena Talks helped save Kenya from the shadows of political violence was categorical to state that the demands being propounded by Azimio are not honest and realistic demands but a diversionary tactic to disrupt the PLAN for Kenya Kwanza to work for the people.

"When you say the servers have to be opened, why are you forgetting and taking Kenyans for a fool. The Supreme Court ordered that the servers be opened and the Registrar of the Supreme Court led that exercise under the watch of Lawyers from both Azimio and Kenya Kwanza. What new thing do you want?" he posed.

"We cannot allow vandals to continue vandalizing the investments of Kenyans and you try and dangle the carrot or the stick around ICC on Kenyan people it will not hold. Kenya has not degenerated to that level and we will not degenerate to that level, we as a government will remain firm and stability will be maintained moving forward," he said.

While thanking the Muslim community at large for supporting the Kenya Kwanza administration under President William Ruto's leadership, the Prime Cabinet Secretary re-emphasized that the resuscitation of the economy largely depends on the political stability of the country.

He noted that Kenyans are facing tough times at the moment and engaging in unmeaningful demonstrations is causing the country a lot of negative impact as far as economic progress is concerned.

"You cannot overtax Kenyans. They also need to breathe. If you plan demonstrations, will you be able to compensate those who lose property that adds up to millions and millions of Kenya shillings?" asked Mudavadi.

"Let us keep our eye on the ball. The ball is how to turn around our eceonomy for it to work for all Kenyans and especially uplifting the lives of those Kenyans at the lowest pyramid of our economy. This we are going to achieve through implementing the Kenya Kwanza policies and not Azimio policies, let Kenyans understand and support our Kenya Kwanza PLAN."

Mudavadi is expected to pay a courtesy call to Mombasa County Governor Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir today (Monday) before winding his two days tour of Mombasa County.