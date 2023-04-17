Kenya: Odinga Claims Jose Camargo Back to Tamper With IEBC Servers

Nairobi — Orange Democratic Leader Raila Odinga now alleges that Venezuelan national Jose Carmago is in the country to interfere with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) servers.

Odinga alleged that Carmargo was accompanied by three other Venezuelan nationals adding that they were holed up in a meeting with the former IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati and Communications Authority Director General Ezra Chiloba.

"We have information that four Venezuelans led by Jose Carmago are in the country to tamper with @IEBCKenya servers. We have information that they have met with CA CEO Ezra Chiloba & the former IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati... they are now at Maasai Mara Lodge," he tweeted.

In his 2022 presidential petition, Odinga through his legal team claimed that Venezuelan officials were sent into the country to interfere with the general election and consequently steal the Azimio La Umoja victory.

Through his legal team led by Senior Counsel James Orengo, they told the Supreme Court that Camargo, Joel Gustavo Rodriguez Garcia, and Salvador Javier Sosa Suarez tampered with the presidential results.

They argued that the three who were arrested at JKIA after they were found with election materials in their luggage used the materials to rig in President William Ruto.

IEBC however clarified the matter, saying the three people worked for Smartmatic International B.V., a firm contracted to deploy technology during the upcoming polls.

The Former Prime Minister has been pushing for the opening of the poll commission servers saying his victory was stolen during the August 9 general elections.

Odinga who has previously called for antigovernmental protests to push for the server opening has reiterated that he won the elections with 8.9 Million votes according to the revelations made by a whistleblower working at the poll agency.

President William Ruto has dismissed calls by the opposition leader for the electoral agency to open its servers.

President Ruto who scoffed at Odinga's demands underscored that the demands were an 'insult to our collective intelligence and democracy".

"It is necessary for our friends to know that the servers were opened when we all went to the polling stations," he said on Thursday.