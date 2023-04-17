Ghana: Propagate Enviable Achievements of Govt - Stephen Ntim

The National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ntim, has challenged members, supporters and faithful of the party to propagate the enviable achievements of the government on all available platforms to ensure that it retains power after the 2024 elections.

"We should propagate the enviable achievements of the Akufo-Addo-led administration on all available platforms to ensure the NPP retains power after the 2024 elections to continue projects to improve livelihoods of the citizenry," he charged.

According to him, despite the difficulties encountered by the country caused by external factors, the government had managed the affairs of the nation creditably, hence the propaganda by the opposition parties against the government must be fought vigorously to dispel the notion that the government had put the economy in a 'mess'.

Addressing a press conference in Accra, Mr Ntim appealed to the rank and file of the NPP to arise and mobilise behind the government to defeat the onslaught of the propaganda and threats by the National Democratic Congress(NDC) to derail the fortunes of NPP in the upcoming elections.

"This means that all of us in the NPP, from polling stations level to the national level, must become canvassers and communicators to help disabuse the minds of citizens especially the electorates from the misinformation and disinformation that the NDC is feeding the nation but must be given the right information to make informed choices.

"We must believe that the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government must be commended for diligently and prudently managing the economy despite external factors and we must hope the nation will overcome such factors and put the economy on the right path to progress, growth and development," Mr Ntim noted.

According to him, economies of the United Kingdom, France, and Germany were in economic meltdown and in the United Kingdom, a couple of weeks ago, they had to ration vegetables and cooking oil which the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, confirmed the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia invasion of Ukraine on the United States economy and how difficult the effort to rebuild had been.

Mr Ntim urged Ghanaians to be patient with the government, the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout and commitment, dedication and determination to salvage the economy in order to create jobs, wealth and improve livelihoods.