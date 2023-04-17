Ghana: 'Politics is Another Avenue for Women to Be Assertive'

opinion

Deputy Ashanti Regional Women's Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Yaa Boahemaa Agyeman, has stated that politics is another avenue for women to be assertive to take up leadership roles.

"The time has come for women to take their rightful positions in all aspect of life and party politics is an avenue for women to assert themselves and fight for their rights, while taking up responsible positions in political parties," she stressed.

According to her, the Women's wing of the NDC in the Ashanti region, was working to undertake an intensive capacity building exercise to help women in the party participate actively and take up leadership positions in the party.

Madam Agyeman noted that the campaign would focus on promoting the welfare of women and address some of the issues which affected their active participation in the decision making and leadership positions at all levels.

"I have realised that women do not participate in politics, especially NDC women in Ashanti region and this is due to the fact that the men do not give them room to operate, however, it is time for us to take our rightful positions in all spheres of endeavor and engaging in political party activities is another avenue to assert ourselves in spite of challenges we face from the men," she indicated.

Madam Agyeman was worried that out of the 47 constituencies in the Ashanti region, only five women had filed their forms to contest the parliamentary primaries of the NDC and was hopeful that the situation would change in future for more women to take up leadership roles in either political parties or appointments in government.

"The situation needs to be changed through conscious effort to support and assist many women to take interest in politics and leadership positions in their parties and in government and not shy away because when more women take up leadership roles the nation progresses, grows and develops at a faster rate so all women in various capacities in the party and other parties to work hard to prove our capabilities and serve as role models for others to have interest and participate actively in all activities of political parties," she intimated.

Madam Agyeman called on delegates of NDC to ensure that a competent person was elected to lead the party for the 2024 general election to ensure resounding victory.