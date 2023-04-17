Ghana: Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira NDC Chairman, Others Suspended for Flouting Party Guidelines

The Western Regional branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suspended several high-ranking members of the party for flouting guidelines of the party, resulting in indiscipline.

The chairman of the Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira constituency and his wife, the constituency secretary, and organiser have all been suspended for alleged indiscipline and flouting party guidelines during the regional tour of former President John Mahama.

According to the NDC, a group of supporters of the party wearing the T-shirt of the constituency chairman's wife hooted at the sitting Member of Parliament (MP) during the campaign tour, causing embarrassment to the former president, the dignitaries present, and the party as a whole.

"The constituency chairman's wife, who is seeking to become the parliamentary candidate for the constituency, should have known better and ensured that those wearing her T-shirt conducted themselves well to avoidsuch incidents," it said.

In a statement issued in Sekondi, the party explained that the chairman, secretary, and organiser have also been held responsible for their failure to ensure compliance with directives of the party and protect it from public ridicule and cited Article 48 of its constitution in justifying the punitive measure against them.

It recalled a situation in the lead-up to former President Mahama's tour, a circular was issued from the Regional Secretariat to the constituency executives cautioning that no aspirant should be allowed to use the platform created to campaign for him or herself.

"The embattled members of the NDC have been referred to the Western Region Disciplinary Committee for further action and the decision to suspend them has caused a stir within the party, with many questioning the severity of the punishment and the impact it could have on the NDC's electoral fortunes in the constituency," the statement said.