Liberia: Global Pharma Wins LFA 2nd Division Championship

Monrovia — Global Pharma Football Club has won the Liberia Football Association 2022/2023 Second Division league championship with one game to spare. The "Pharmacists" secured their championship with a hard-fought win over title contender NPA Anchors on Saturday at the Tusa Field, following a 1-0 victory over NPA Anchors. Prince Martor's lone goal was enough to give Global Pharma all three points and a five-point lead over NPA Anchors, who held the table for months. Saturday's victory gave the Pharmacists 62 points from 27 games, while NPA Anchors sit at second place with 57 points from 28 games. Although Global Pharma has automatically won the championship, they will officially be crowned champions on April 21 after their final game against Tony FC.

The Pharmacists' championship was confirmed after their closest opponent, NPA Anchors, who are second on the table, went down to Margibi FC in continuation of the 2nd Division National League. NPA Anchors, who are in second place, suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Margibi FC. The Anchors lost three games in a row to Samira FC, Margibi FC, and Global Pharma, surrendering the title race to the Pharmacists. They have automatically been promoted to the first division along with NPA Anchors. With 62 points from 27 matches, none of the Second Division teams can equal Global Pharma's 62 points at the end of the season.

Global Pharma's winning of the 2nd Division Championship has enhanced the image of the club's 2022/2023 season, bringing silverware to the club, which was the target of the club's CEO, Nelson Oniyama. Formerly known as Monrovia Club Breweries, the club was relegated to the second division but, after a change of the administration, the club bounced back stronger to gain promotion. Club Vice President Sylvanus Morris told the media that they will be a team to beat in the first division. According to him, they will add some quality players to their team to challenge for the first division.

As per the standings, NPA has gained promotion back to the first division after a season in the second division and may be joined by Paynesville FC or Tony FC. Keatu Smith, who is in his first year at the club, has congratulated his entire playing body, backroom staff, team administration, fans, and sports journalists for their support given him during what he termed as a "demanding expectations" first tenure at the club. The former Liberia Bea Mountain head coach told the media that winning the league was a dream come true for him in Liberian football.