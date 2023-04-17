Liberia: LRA Turns Over Smuggled Hazardous Chemicals to the Environmental Protection Agency

Monrovia — he Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), through its Customs Department, has seized and turned over 65 tins of harmful chemicals known as Formaldehyde to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The chemicals were seized after being smuggled into the country, LRA's Chief Collector at the Free Port of Monrovia Zachariah Munfore, said.

Speaking during the turning over ceremony at the Free Port of Monrovia Wednesday, Munfore said the dangerous chemicals were apprehended by customs officers during a routine inspection at the Port.

He said the LRA will continue to remain vigilant in the execution of its mandate relative to cross-border trade and ensuring protection for the people of Liberia.

"Formaldehyde is a very dangerous chemical; it is not safe and were we to allow it out there, it would be a threat to the wellbeing of the public," he said.

Receiving the chemical, EPA Assistant Head of Chemical Management, Lenn Gomah, commanded the LRA for the level of partnership in the seizure of the harmful chemical.

While appreciating the LRA for turning over the chemical, the EPA official assured the proper disposal of the chemical in order to protect the lives of everyone.