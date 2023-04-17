Liberia: Enhancing Computer Education At High School, Christiana Bedell Junior High Dedicates New Computer Lab in Partnership With L&l Technology Solutions

Monrovia — A newly built Computer Laboratory is expected to benefit students at the Christiana Bedell Junior High School and several other community members in New Georgia Estate, following its installation recently by an IT & Research consultancy firm that provides primary ICT solutions to grassroots organizations, L&L Technology Solutions.

L&L Technology Solutions partners with other institutions and schools across Liberia, to help improve computer literacy, and aid in building the capacity of the next generation of leaders in Information and Communications Technology.

The computer lab which is owned by the school and built by L&L Technology Solutions, is intended for the school and students will pay a little amount for its services, which is contained in the school fees.

During the dedication ceremony of the computer lab over the weekend, the Chief Executive Officer of L&L Technology Solutions, Prince Padmore, acknowledged the administration of Christiana Bedell Junior High School for partnering with their institution to build a modern computer lab.

"It is my wish that the establishment of the modern computer lab will bring more opportunities to the institution," said Prince Padmore, CEO of L&L Technology Solutions.

Padmore said the need for a computer lab at the institution was predicated on a growing need to enhance Technology skills in the country.

He said computer education is key to advancement in technology and the computer lab at the school will be open, in other, students will acquire some basic computer skills before leaving high school.

He further noted that the computer lab is essential in helping community members, where it operates from, and also helps students to do research after school hours.

"L&L as an institution has the plan to work with schools in Liberia to build more computer labs which will help equip the next generation of Leaders.

"We are also working to open a public digital center that will be open to everyone and the digital center will have free computer access, free internet access, and free training that will be offered to everyone.

"We will have core working hours that students will have access to our public digital center which is coming soon. We are located at

21st Street Sinkor, Fiamah Opposite African Bank and our email. the address is

[email protected]" Padmore noted.

Also at the dedication ceremony, Mother Comfort Dahn, Principal of Christiana Bedell Junior High expressed delight that a Liberian company has aided the institution in the development of the computer lab, noting that she will recommend L&L Technology Solutions to other institutions.

"Every year, Christiana Bedell institution adds value, not because we have the support from the government, but because we have passion for the education system in Liberia," said Mother Dahn.

Mother Comfort Dahn further stated that the institution's computer lab is open to the community therefore, she noted that other students will benefit from the partnership of L&L Technology Solutions and Christiana Bedell Junior High.

L&L has partnership with the school to provide maintenance every week during the time of the agreement.

Madam Dahn believes the establishment of the computer lab has added more value to the institution.

She assumes many schools in Liberia operate without computer labs, therefore saying, having one operating at her school will help build the capacity of students who will form part of the next generation of leaders.

Madam Dahn similarly bolstered that the school also runs a vocational school after regular school hours and those vocational school students paid a little fee, while in the same way opening to students of the community to do their assignments and research on a free basis.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines ICT Liberia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She added: "L&L Technology Solutions understands, that it is important that everyone have basic knowledge in computers before leaving high school, which will enable them to begin apprenticeship after high school."

Madam Dahn at the same time accentuated, that apart from the need for computer education, there are a series of challenges faced by the school for which she is calling on other partners to help support their dream.

For his part, Christiana Bedell Junior High School Preparatory School Administrator, Frederick Momo lauded L&L Technology for successfully implementing the computer lab project.

He said the administration has been working with other institutions, but L&L is different and their services are good.

Meanwhile, Mr. Momo also said a student who graduated from the school a few years ago, is currently working with the LTA as a result of the computer knowledge he took from the school, which shows that the school is doing well in computer education.