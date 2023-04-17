Liberia: Peace Island Put Out Challenger to Defeat Rep. Kolubah

17 April 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Willie N. Tokpah

Monrovia — With just months to October 10, 2023, Presidential and Legislative Elections in Liberia Controversial Montserrado County District10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah seems to be under pressure by the declaration of vote-rich Peace Island Community Chairman Yeakeh Sayequee.

During the official opening of the Representative Aspirant District office in Peace Island, Congo Town the Montserrado County Representative Hopeful vowed to defeat incumbent Yekeh Kolubah who he said is misrepresenting the citizens of District 10 in the House of Representatives.

Hundreds of citizens in the district attended the official opening of Hon. Yeakeh Sayequee District's office and pledged their unflinching support to his bid of becoming Representative of District Number 10 due to his numerous contributions to the people of the District.

The Montserrado County District District Representative Aspirant is on record of providing more than 14.5 million Liberian Dollars to Marketeers across the District, he has also employed youths of the District at his Sayequee Energy Company and also continues to pay the tuition of many less fortunate students within the district.

The Liberian Business Takun turned Politicians Yeakeh Sayequee is referred to as the humanitarian and David of District Number 10, he got into politics after winning the Peace Island Community with more than 6 thousand Votes first of its kind.

The Montserrado County District 10 Representative Aspirant has promised to electrify the entire Peace Island Community and will extend his empowerment gesture to the 32 Communities.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.