Liberia: President Weah Dedicates U.S. $8,000 Modern Electronic Basketball Scoreboard

Monrovia — The Chief Patron of Sports, George Weah, has dedicated a modern electronic basketball scoreboard at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex basketball gym. The gesture, donated by the Great Ball Players from the United States of America, is valued at USD$8,000.00.

Speaking at the dedicatory ceremony, President Weah hailed the American-based organization for helping to transform the game from analogue to digital. "I am a soccer player and also a fan of basketball," he told the gathering. The Liberian leader said he hopes that with the modern electronic scoreboard now at the Samuel Kanyan Doe Sports Stadium gymnasium, it will help improve the game.

"With the new and modern electronic scoreboard, the score will no longer be tampered with, and will be transparent and accountability will be the order of the day," he added. According to the Chief Patron of Sports, unlike in the past, his administration is improving the game with major infrastructure boost, naming the Invincible Sports Park, the PHP Sports Facility that is under construction among others. He encouraged the young talents to make maximum use of the various sporting facilities to help improve their game.

"With the facility we have now, including our raw talents, I am sure NBA will not be more than us," he noted. The Liberian leader at the same time acknowledged the hard and transformative work being done by the Minister of Youth and Sports, D. Zeogar Wilson. "When I appointed you, people said you will not make it, but I am glad that you have made us proud and there is great improvement in the sector," President Weah hailed Minister Wilson.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Sport ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also speaking at the program was Youth and Sports Minister D. Zeogar Wilson, who appreciated Great Ball Players for their contribution to the sector. He informed the gathering that the donation of the modern electronic scoreboard came as a result of regular and constructive engagements the Government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports made to the donor over the period, and he is glad that such engagement has now yielded fruitful results.

Minister Wilson, who termed the gesture as timely, especially in preparation of the new basketball league season, also urged the technicians to take good care of the equipment. Meanwhile, the donor represented by Jonathan Harvey, said their gesture is among other things meant to help improve the game. "It is time we help improve the game, especially with the rich talents we have," he further indicated. Mr. Harvey stated that the Great Ball Players, dominantly basketballers based in the United States of America, feel passionate to give back to the sector.

Meanwhile, the new electronic scoreboard, colored black with red numbers, was inaugurated with an exhibition match between Jamaica Spartacles and YMCA old timers basketball teams, with Jamaica Spartacles as the victor of the exhibition match, winning 54 to 52 points in a competitive encounter which saw Chief Patron of Sports as the highest shooter all from three points range on the court.