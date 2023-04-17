Nigeria: Glory to Nigeria!

opinion

The new dispensation will usher in a new and refreshing era in which our beautiful and great nation shall excel and go from strength to strength.

No man born of woman shall enslave or hold us down and no force on earth or in hell shall break our iron will, shatter our divine destiny or dismember our beautiful nation... We stand firm and strong and we hold the line. We keep the flag flying against all odds and despite our numerous challenges... We are unbeatable, irrepressible, unshakable and unbreakable!.. We are one nation, under one God!

After the swearing in of President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu, it will be a time for healing our land, building bridges between our people, showing love to our adversaries, re-building our nation, establishing eternal peace with all men of goodwill and putting an end to the hostility and acrimony that exists between us all.

Nigeria must and will play its expected role in the emerging new world order.

It must and will take its rightful place in the comity of nations.

It must and will rise and shine in its God-sent power and glory.

It must and will become what the ancient oracles of the Living God have said it is: the Giant of Africa and the hope of the black man.

We are Nigerians, sons and daughters of a great and powerful nation boasting of no less than 250 million God-loving and God-fearing people of different ethnic nationalities and religious faiths and bound together by destiny, faith and hope.

Our diversity is our pride and joy, and our faith in God is our strong defender and our shield and buckler.

Our collective travails, trials and tribulations are the fiery furnace in which our unity has been forever forged.

The labours and sacrifices of our heroes past shall never be forgotten or in vain.

They toiled, struggled and suffered, and established a great and noble foundation that we may have a better tomorrow.

Our singular and sacred obligation and honourable duty before God is never to forget the sacrifices of our heores past and to honour their memories by keeping hope alive and building on their great and noble legacy.

Our history is clear, resounding and unblemished. It testifies of our resilience and strength as a people.

We are no one's slaves or poodles. We bow to no foreign entity or nation.

We are Nigerians: the pride of Africa and the strength of the black man.

Blessed and lifted by Almighty God, our ancestry, culture, heritage and history of excellence, fortitude, resilience, strength, courage and civilisation stretches back to thousands of years.

Forged into one nation in 1914 and freed from the shackles of colonialism in 1960, we are proud and fearless sons and daughters of the Green-White-Green.

Wherever we go we excel, we prosper, we shine, we fly high, and we take authority and dominion.

Glory to Nigeria!

Femi Fani-Kayode is the Director of Special Media Projects, Special Media Operations and New Media of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.