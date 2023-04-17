Nigeria: Unilever Nigeria Records 26% Growth in Turnover, Hits N88.5 Billion

17 April 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Olushola Bello

Unilever Nigeria Plc has recorded a turnover growth of 26 per cent in its audited report for the year ended December 31, 2022.

The company's results released on the Nigerian Exchange Limited showed that turnover grew to N88.5 billion in the year under review compared to N70.5 billion recorded in the corresponding year of 2021.

The company recorded a gross profit of N31.1 billion as against N20.3 billion reported for same period last year. The result showed a profit for the year from continuing operations of N4.4 billion compared to N0.7 billion in 2021, representing 549 per cent growth. Overall, Unilever recorded net profit of N4.4 billion from N3.4 billion (including profit from discontinued operations)

Speaking on the results, the managing director of Unilever Nigeria, Carl Cruz, said: "Unilever Nigeria remains focused on the delivery of its 4G growth model of competitive, consistent, profitable, and responsible growth.

"Unilever is pleased with its performance progress riding on the pillars of operational efficiency, cost optimization, purposeful brands and increasing market share across key categories."

He added that "Unilever Nigeria will continue to strengthen its operations in the country to meet citizen's needs in health and hygiene through our brands and products."

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.