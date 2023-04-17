Nigeria: Bandits Kill 30, Raze Houses in Southern Kaduna

Again, 30 people have been killed and several houses razed down in a fresh attack by bandits on Runji village in Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna State.

The latest attack which occurred at about 10pm on Saturday night is coming barely three days after bandits killed eight people at the Atak'Njei community also in Zangon Kataf local government area of the state.

LEADERSHIP gathered from sources in the affected area that local guards keeping vigil were able to engage the invaders but it took the swift intervention of military operatives to repel the attacks.

The locals commended the swift response of the military without which they said the attackers would have wiped out the whole community.

Meanwhile, Kaduna State commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan who confirmed the incident said, Governor Nasir El-Rufai condemned the attack which led to the death of several people.

Aruwan said, "the military has informed the Kaduna State government of an attack in Runji village, Zangon Kataf LGA, in which several lives were lost on Saturday night.

"The preliminary report further informed the government that the attack also left some residents injured and an unspecified number of houses burnt down in the community.

"According to the report, troops had a fierce encounter with the attackers and are still in the general area.

"While waiting for a detailed report, Governor Nasir El-Rufai who received the preliminary report in the early hours of Sunday, has condemned the killings as unacceptable and unjustifiable.

"The governor condoled the families that lost their loved ones and prayed for the repose of the victims' souls. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"The Kaduna State government will update the public on the incident as soon as detailed reports are received from the security agencies," Aruwan said.

On his part, the National President of Atyap Community Development Association (ACDA), Sam Timbuwak Achie confirmed that some of the bandits were equally killed by soldiers and some vigilantes who responded promptly to the area and engaged the criminals in a gun battle, adding that the casualty figure would have been higher if not for the intervention of the soldiers.