Africa: Cleric Tasks UN, AU On Legal Framework for Protection of Vulnerable

Presiding Bishop of Christian Central Chapel International (CCCI) a.k.a. Faith Mansion Centre, City of Testimonies, Ikot Ene-obong 8 Miles, Calabar, Bishop Dr Gospel Emmah Isong, has charged policy makers in the United Nations (UN) and Africa Union (AU) to formulate a legal framework that would give protection to the rights of the weak and vulnerable in the society.

Isong gave the charge while speaking at the 2nd edition of this year's Africa Spiritual Day celebration organised by Interreligious Association for Peace and Development (IAPD) which took place at CCCI church auditorium on Sunday in Calabar, Cross River State, Nigeria.

The cleric stated that it was only when a legal framework is put in place that the society can become a better place for the strong and the weak to co-exist together peacefully.

In his keynote address delivered before the 133 nations of the world, who participated in the Spiritual Day celebration physically and virtually, Isong said, "As we gather today to pray for true unity and peace in our World, it is important to remind our policy makers in the United Nations, Africa Union or any particular nation to come up with solid legal framework that will protect the rights of the weak and vulnerable in the society especially the women and the girl child."

While speaking on family values, Isong, who is also the National Publicity Secretary of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), stated that societies rise and fall based on the precepts of ideal family relationships, stressing that human family is superior to religions and constitutions, adding that is the reason why the devil (Satan) made the family its target.

The cleric, who spoke on the theme, "Abasiakara", meaning God rules, stated that families were created long before religion was created, stressing that no religion is superior to the family legion.

"No nation is superior to the family generation, no television is higher than the family vision and no country's constitution surpasses the family's righteous indoctrination.

"Great societies rise and fall on the precept of the ideal family relationships," he explained.

He stressed that an ideal family was a plan for Adam and Eve and not for Adam and Steve, a nuclear family not a nuclear weapon, a homely estate not a Housing Estate.

Continuing, the cleric said, "A joyful Master of Peace not a colourful Architectural Master piece, a home for Mothers not a den for Murderers, a base to bring the tension down not a base to burn the nation down, a place to train Godly children not a jungle to train unruly children."

While reflecting on family values from christian perspective, Regional Cordinator of Interreligious Association for Peace and Development (IAPD) and Africa Sub-regional Director, Universal Peace Federation (UPF), Rev. George Ogurie, stated that the organisation was likely to win the United Nations Inter-faith Harmony Award if it does what it is expected to do consistently.

In his words Ogurie stated, "We are sure of winning the United Nations (UN) Inter-faith Harmony award."

In his earlier remarks, President, Family Federation for World Peace and Unification (FFWPU), Nigeria, Rev. Imo Essien Nkanta, while speaking on the purpose of the spiritual day celebration, called for stronger ties between African nations, stressing that unity is strength.

He said that the event provides a platform for people of different religious faiths to rob minds, brainstorm on issues bordering on world peace, unity and to find a way of co-existing peacefully with one another to make the continent of Africa and the world at large a better place to live.

The event ended with speeches delivered through zoom by erudite scholars who included Imboni, Dr. uZwi-Lezwe Radebe, IAPD-Africa Chairman and founder of the Revelation Spiritual Home; El Hadj Habib Kane, Director of Religious Affairs, Mali; Father Louison Emerick Bissila Mbila, Chaplain at AU from Ethiopia and Venerable Dr Ilukpitiye Panasekara, Chief Monk Buddhist, Tanzania.