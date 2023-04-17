Nigeria: Edo Supplementary Elections - PDP Candidates Win Three State Assembly

Benin City — Candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (√) have been declared winners of the supplementary elections held on Saturday to beat their closest rival of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

But the state's Chairman of Labour Party (LP), Kelly Ogbaloi has kicked against the results.

In Edo House of Assembly election, PDP's Destiny Enabulele, Natasha Osawaru, and Uyi Omosigho were declared winners in Ovia Southwest, Egor and Oredo East constituencies respectively.

In the supplementary election in Orhionmwon/Uhunmwonde federal constituency of the state, APC's Chief Billy Osawaru emerged victorious, as the poll was declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on February 25.

INEC had on March 21, declared as inconclusive, the March 18 Edo House of Assembly election in Ovia Southwest, Egor and Oredo East constituencies.

There was no governorship election in Edo state on March 18. It would hold in September 2024, as the second term of Governor Godwin Obaseki would expire on November 12, next year.

In the elections earlier conducted in Edo, PDP won 12 of the 24 seats of the state's House of Assembly, APC's candidates emerged victorious in eight constituencies, with LP winning one seat.

In the House of Representatives' election, APC won five seats, LP had two seats, while PDP won one seat, with APC winning two senatorial seats, while LP had one senatorial seat.

Edo chairman of LP called on INEC to cancel Saturday's House of Assembly supplementary election in Oredo East and Egor constituencies, while describing the poll as a charade, which he said must not stand.

He also called for another supplementary election in Oredo East and Egor constituencies.

Ogbaloi, at a news conference in Benin, yesterday, reiterated that fierce-looking young men were stationed in all the polling units, where the supplementary election was held, denying supporters of LP access to the polling area.

He revealed that LP members were dehumanised and molestated, while trying to gain access to their polling units, with one of them knocked down by a vehicle at Ward 12, Agbado Primary School polling unit in Benin, while trying to escape from his assailants.

LP chairman in Edo said: "We have come today (on Sunday) as LP, to dissociate ourselves from the charade they call election in Oredo East and Egor constituencies. They introduced brigandage into the election. LP is not part of the charade.

"A poll where we were totally refused participation cannot be said to be an election. Some officials of LP were beaten and lying in the hospital. Only officials of PDP government in Edo State were allowed into the polling units. Persons who attempted to vote for LP were beaten up, their clothes torn, and pushed out."

Meanwhile, Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has hailed the victory of Edo State PDP candidates in the supplementary elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the weekend.

In a statement, Obaseki commended Edo people who participated in the elections.

He said: "I congratulate candidates of our party, the PDP on their victory in the supplementary elections conducted by INEC on April 15, 2023.

"I commend all Edo people who participated in the elections for comporting themselves responsibly during the exercise and ensuring the conclusion of the elections peacefully," he added.

The governor applauded the candidates, noting, "I applaud the tenacity of our candidates, Hon. Destiny Oghayerio Enabulele, member-elect of Ovia South West Constituency; Hon. Natasha Irobosa Osawaru, member-elect of Egor Constituency and Hon. Uyi Frank Omosigho, member-elect of Oredo East Constituency, for gaining the trust of the people to serve them in the Assembly. "We are sure that these members-elect will uphold the best interest of their constituents as they carry out their assignment as legislators.

"I commend the umpire, INEC, for conducting a peaceful exercise and upholding the wishes of the people."

Obaseki added, "This very diverse Assembly that has emerged has representatives that are youths and women, who will make critical contributions to lawmaking and advancement of the interests of all segments of our society."