Nigeria: United Nigeria Airline Gets IOSA Certification

United Nigeria Airlines has been successfully registered as an IOSA Operator under the IATA Operational Safety Audit program (IOSA) for initial IOSA Audit, which commenced last year.

A message from IOSA's Senior Vice President, Operations, Safety and Security, Mr. Nick Careen dated March 13, 2023 reads: "IATA is proud to recognize that United Nigeria Airlines Company Limited has been successfully registered as an IOSA Operator under the IATA Operational Safety Audit Programme (IOSA), in accordance with the provisions of the IOSA Program Manual".

Chief Operating Officer (COO) of United Nigeria Airlines, Mazi Osita Okonkwo, said the IOSA certification is a major achievement for the airline.

"We are extremely excited that we have formally achieved our target, set on the first day of operation, of operating according to best global standards, which IATA is the custodian of, within 2 years of taking to the skies. I must say that the audit process, which was thorough and tasking, has been a worthwhile exercise as it provided us invaluable opportunities to improve our processes and procedures.

"Our profound gratitude goes to the great Team United Nigeria that worked diligently and tirelessly to prepare and follow through the audit processes. We also thank our esteemed customers; your patronage and belief in us have pushed us to continue to pursue excellence in operations as we safely fly you daily to unite joyful with your families, friends, associates and businesses.

"We thank our regulators and services partners who have guided and supported us in our journey so far, "he said.